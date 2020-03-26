Europe Malware Analysis Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2020-2027 | AT&T, AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom, Cisco Systems
The malware analysis market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 718.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 6,563.2 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period.
Developing countries in the Europe are expected to project a huge market opportunity for malware analysis vendors. The increasing vulnerabilities, advancements in digital transformation, and others are making a substantial impact on the malware analysis market. The cyber attackers are finding new ways of attacking systems by enhancing their attack capabilities, resulting in increased sophistication of malware attacks, which is a crucial factor driving the malware analysis market.
Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009205/
The threat of massive automated malware creation along with enhancement in obfuscation techniques could considerably reduce the percentage of sample information that can be analyzed by security firms. Thus, the constant change in the attack behavior has resulted in the adoption of a more comprehensive and vigilant malware analysis tool by the enterprises. Such factors are likely to drive the malware analysis market.
Europe malware analysis market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. However, with the increasing adoption of digital technologies such as IoT, Big Data, and AI, throughout business as well as society at large, the growing connectivity of everything has created challenges in terms of compliance, security, and data protection. Thus, addressing new malware trends is propelling the adoption of malware analysis tools driving the malware analysis market.
Europe Malware Analysis Market–Segmentation
Europe Malware Analysis Market By Component
- Solution
- Service
Europe Malware Analysis Market By Organization Size
- SMEs
- Large Enterprise
Europe Malware Analysis Market By Deployment
- On-Premise
- Cloud-Based
Europe Malware Analysis Market By Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Government
- Healthcare
- IT and Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Others
Europe Malware analysis Market By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
Europe Malware analysis Market-Companies Mentioned
- AT&T Inc
- AO Kaspersky Lab
- Broadcom, Inc
- Cisco Systems, Inc
- CrowdStrike, Inc
- FireEye, Inc
- Fortinet, Inc
- Palo Alto Networks, In
- Qualys, Inc
- Trend Micro Incorporated
Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00009205/
Contact Us
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Email Id: [email protected]