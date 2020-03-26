Asia Pacific Fire Testing Market Growth insights to 2027 – Applus Services, Bureau Veritas, Dekra, Element Materials Technology

The fire testing market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 1.64 Bn in 2018 to US$ 3.08 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 7.6% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Several factors that are impacting the market as a whole the macroeconomic circumstances, which affect new constructions and correspondingly the new equipment and service installations. The construction sector is witnessing a decent growth rate in recent time. The trend is foreseen to continue over the years, thereby creating a huge space for commercial and industrial constructions. Governments of various countries are undertaking initiatives with a motive to support the construction industry. The growth in the construction of commercial buildings is anticipated to provide prosperous opportunities to the market to grow across the globe; thus, positively impacting the fire testing market.

As urbanization has increased, there have been increasing demands for commercial complexes, housing, and infrastructural constructions from the consumer segment. Also, the legacy and existing cabling infrastructure used in commercial buildings, offices, malls, and other confined places have proven to be incapable of handling the current capacities. A small occurrence of fire could lead to fatal results. In the urbanization era, with the rise in the number of constructions, care needs to be taken of human lives and property as well. With an increasing number of constructions, there has been an increasing number of fire incidents being reported daily across the globe. The fire causes could be many, and such fire losses have been significantly impacting the economy of countries around the world. Thus, the need for a robust cable infrastructure at these locations that do not pose any fire-related risks. These factors would further create a strong opportunity platform for the fire test service providers operating in the market.

Currently, China is dominating the fire testing market in terms of installation, which in turn boosts the demand for the fire testing market in the region. Several multinationals operating in different sectors are targeting the Chinese market and opening their manufacturing facilities in the country. The presence of a robust manufacturing industry in the country, the demand for a fire testing market is anticipated to witness robust growth. GB standards are the Chinese national standards issued by the Standardization Administration of China (SAC), the Chinese National Committee of the IEC and ISO. The prefixed “GB” is a mandatory standard for fire testing. Whereas, recommended standards are prefixed “GB/T.” GB standards are the basis for the product testing which products must undergo during the China Compulsory Certificate (CCC) certification. The various standards set for fire testing in China include Fire Test to Building material – Chinese Standard: GB 8624, GB/T 34749-2017, GB/T 9978.9-2008, GB/T 9978.8-2008, GB/T 9978.7-2008, GB/T 9978.6-2008, and others.

ASIA-PACIFIC Fire testing MARKET – SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific Fire Testing Market – By Service

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Asia-Pacific Fire Testing Market – By Sourcing Type

In-house

Outsourced

Asia-Pacific Fire Testing Market – By Application

Building & Construction

Automotive

Industrial & Manufacturing

Consumer Goods & Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Asia-Pacific Fire testing Market – By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Asia-Pacific Fire testing Market – Companies Mentioned

Applus Services, SA

Bureau Veritas SA

Dekra

Element Materials Technology

International Fire Consultants Group

Intertek Group plc

SGS SA

TUV SUD AG

UL LLC

United Technologies Corporation

