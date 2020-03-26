Operating Room Equipment Market worldwide growing by size, share, demand, regional analysis by 2024
Global “Operating Room Equipment ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective
ResearchMoz in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Operating Room Equipment ” market. As per the study, the global “Operating Room Equipment ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.
The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Operating Room Equipment ” is provided in the report.
Competitive Analysis
companies profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., SKYTRON, STERIS plc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Medical, Mizuho OSI, and STORZ MEDICAL AG.
The global operating room equipment market has been segmented as follows:
Global Operating Room Equipment Market, by Product Type
- Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices
- Anesthesia Systems
- Patient Warmers
- Ventilators
- Patient Monitoring
- Surgical Imaging Displays
- Movable Imaging Displays
- Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
- Surgical Equipment
- Electrical Surgical Units
- Handheld Surgical Instruments
- Operating Tables
- Operating Room Lights
- Surgical Booms
- Others
- Microscopes
- Endoscopes
- Operating Room Integration Systems
Global Operating Room Equipment Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Global Operating Room Equipment Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Australia & New Zealand
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America (LATAM)
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
