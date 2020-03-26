Operating Room Equipment Market worldwide growing by size, share, demand, regional analysis by 2024

Global “Operating Room Equipment ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

ResearchMoz in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Operating Room Equipment ” market. As per the study, the global “Operating Room Equipment ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Operating Room Equipment ” is provided in the report.

Competitive Analysis

companies profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., SKYTRON, STERIS plc., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Getinge AB, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smiths Medical, Mizuho OSI, and STORZ MEDICAL AG.

The global operating room equipment market has been segmented as follows:

Global Operating Room Equipment Market, by Product Type

Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Anesthesia Systems Patient Warmers Ventilators

Patient Monitoring Surgical Imaging Displays Movable Imaging Displays Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

Surgical Equipment Electrical Surgical Units Handheld Surgical Instruments Operating Tables Operating Room Lights Surgical Booms

Others Microscopes Endoscopes Operating Room Integration Systems



Global Operating Room Equipment Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Operating Room Equipment Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia & New Zealand Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



