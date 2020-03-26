GLOBAL IN-BUILDING WIRELESS MARKET-GROWTH, TRENDS, AND FORECAST (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global In-Building Wireless Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% over the forecast period (2020-2025). The in-building wireless systems and solutions enable the users to keep pace with fast, efficient, and uninterrupted access to voice and data with no exception to the areas they are in be it in airports, malls, large buildings, underground structures like in subways and hospitals.

– The demand for smooth and strong connectivity coupled with the rigorous development in the communication technology is expected to bolster the demand for the adoption of the in-building wireless solutions and equipment for the forecast period.

– With 5G networks set to take the ground in the coming future, it has become imperative for the in-building wireless solutions providers to cope up with the upcoming technology which may demand extreme on in-building coverage solutions thereby fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

– The city hall of the city of Kansas consisted of three-foot-thick concrete walls that resulted in the obstruction of wireless signals from the tower resulting in poor coverage inside the hall. The city solved the problem by placing 10 wireless small cell units which resulted in the improved coverage and increased download speeds.

– Some of the prominent players in the region through strategic partnerships are working to develop the in-building wireless services which in turn would boost the market over the forecast period.

– For instance, in December 2018, CommScope announced a partnership with Cheytec Telecommunications to provide radio frequency signal sources for distributed antenna system (DAS) and C-RAN antenna system deployments.

– Growing volume of data consumption is one of the important factors that would contribute towards the growth of the in-building wireless market throughout the forecast period.

Scope of the Global In-Building Wireless Market Report

In- building Wireless System is used in order to improve the communication as well as the network coverage in the areas of the building where the signal strength is poor. This report segments the market by Component Type ( Antenna, Distributed Antenna Systems, Repeaters, Small Cell, cables), End-user Industry (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), and Geography.

Key Market Trends

Small Cell is Expected to Hold the Major Share

– Small cell significantly improves wireless connections both inside and outside of the working environment with minimal invasion and takes up a small space thereby proving to be a perfect solution for improving the network capacity and coverage.

– When deployed in LTE advanced and in 5G deployments small cells will play an important role in efficiently delivering low latency applications and high-speed mobile broadband.

– Multiple operators are evaluating their options, and small cells deployment figures are being considered a high priority, with 60% of the operators considering them to be an integral part of their 4G services. For instance, Verizon has deployed small cells in several U.S. cities, including New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and San Francisco

– With a small footprint of hardware, they can be easily installed on to structures such as utility poles, street lights, signs or to the sides of the buildings. For instance, In January 2019, TPG in partnership with China’s Huawei, have placed the small cell boxes on power poles across the suburb of Ryde, in Sydney’s north-west.

North America to Hold the Largest Share

– The growing volume of data consumption in the region is evident from the fact that in 2017, 75% of the total population of the united states used the internet (according to the World Bank) with this number expected to grow would drive the demand for the in-building wireless market over the forecast period.

– Strategic partnerships by some of the prominent players in the region have paved the way for the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Globalstar and Airwavz Solutions agreed upon the rights to offer Band 53 for in-building wireless services.

– The tech-savvy generation coupled with the increased consumption of mobile devices has led the organizations in the region to adopt BYOD on a large scale therefore good coverage inside the office spaces is of prime importance. This represents a potential opportunity for the in-building office providers thereby fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive rivalry in the in-building wireless market is high owing to the presence of some key players such as AT&T, Cobham amongst others. Their ability to continually innovate their products through significant investments in research and development has allowed hem to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions have allowed the players to gain a strong foothold in the market.

– March 2019 – The acquisition of Connectivity Wireless Solutions by M/C Partners was announced by the Neutral Connect Networks. M/C Partners acquired Connectivity Wireless Solutions and its subsidiaries including Simplifi DAS Holdings with a view to accelerating the growth in the neutral-host infrastructure and in-building wireless services business and consolidating the businesses.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Pierson Wireless Corp

– Cobham PLC

– AT&T, Inc.

– CommScope, Inc.

– Anixter Inc.

– Verizon Communications, Inc.

– Corning Incorporated.

– Ericsson Inc.

– TE Connectivity Ltd.

– Beatcom Incorporated

– Dali Wireless, Inc.

