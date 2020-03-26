Printing Inks Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2027

Global Printing Inks Market Viewpoint

Printing Inks Market Research, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Printing Inks market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Printing Inks market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

Major players operating in the North America printing inks market include Sun Chemical Corporation, Flint Group, Wikoff Color Corporation, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KgaA, Toyo Ink America, LLC, American Ink and Coatings, INX International Ink Co., and others. The North America printing inks market has been segmented as follows:

North America Printing Inks Market: By Product

Solvent-based

Water-based

Oil-based

UV-Cured

North America Printing Inks Market: By Application

Flexographic Printing

Gravure Printing

Offset Printing

Digital Printing

Screen Printing

Specialty Printing

North America Printing Inks Market: By End-Use

Publication & Commercial Printing

Packaging

Textiles

Metal Cans

Others (Decorative Printing, etc.)

North America Printing Inks Market: By Country

The U.S.

Canada

