Multiplex Assays Market Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2027

Global "Multiplex Assays " market research report

the global "Multiplex Assays " market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Multiplex Assays ” is provided in the report.

Competitive Analysis

companies profiled in the global multiplex assays market include Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Seegene, Inc., Meso Scale Diagnostics, LLC., Abcam plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Merck KGaA, Quansys Biosciences, and Illumina, Inc.

The global multiplex assays market has been segmented as follows:

Global Multiplex Assays Market, by Product

  • Instruments
  • Consumables
    • Reagents & Kits
    • Micropipettes & Microplates
    • Others
  • Software

Global Multiplex Assays Market, by Technology

  • Multiplex RT-PCR
  • Flow Cytometry
  • Luminescence
  • Fluorescence
  • Others

Global Multiplex Assays Market, by Type

  • Protein
    • Planar
    • Bead-based
  • Nucleic Acid
    • Planar
    • Bead-based
  • Cell

Global Multiplex Assays Market, by Application

  • Research & Development
    • Drug Discovery & Research
    • Biomarker Research & Application
  • Diagnosis
    • Infectious Diseases
    • Autoimmune Diseases
    • Cancer
    • Cardiovascular Diseases
    • Neuro-endocrine Diseases
    • Others
  • Others

Global Multiplex Assays Market, by End-user

  • Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies
  • Academic & Research Centers
  • Diagnostic Centers
  • Hospitals
  • Others

Global Multiplex Assays Market, by Region

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • U.K.
    • France
    • Spain
    • Italy
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • Australia
    • India
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
    • South Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Israel
    • Rest of Middle East & Africa

