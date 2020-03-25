Rising Production Scale Motivates Digital Transformation Market Growth in the Coming Years
The global Digital Transformation market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Digital Transformation market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Digital Transformation market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Digital Transformation market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Digital Transformation market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Digital Transformation market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Digital Transformation market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
Key Segments Covered
By Digital Services
Digital Consulting
Digital Technology Implementation
Digital Technology Integration
Digital Operations & Management
By Digital Software
Digital Content & Application
Digital Sales & Commerce
Digital Marketing
Digital Consumer Experience & Services
Digital Integration Platforms
By Verticals
Public Sector
Manufacturing Sector
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Sector
Media & Entertainment Sector
Telecomm Sector
Energy & Utility Sector
Services Sector
Retail Sector
Healthcare Sector
Transportation & Distribution Sector
Key Regions/Countries Covered
GCC Countries
Saudi Arabia
North Africa
Other Middle East Countries
Key Companies
IBM Corporation
CGI Group Incorporation
Accenture plc
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
Booz & Co.
PWC
What insights readers can gather from the Digital Transformation market report?
- A critical study of the Digital Transformation market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.
- Learn the behavior pattern of every Digital Transformation market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.
- Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Digital Transformation landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.
- Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).
- Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.
The Digital Transformation market report answers the following queries:
- Which players hold the significant Digital Transformation market share and why?
- What strategies are the Digital Transformation market players forming to gain a competitive edge?
- Why region is expected to lead the global Digital Transformation market?
- What factors are negatively affecting the Digital Transformation market growth?
- What will be the value of the global Digital Transformation market by the end of 2029?
