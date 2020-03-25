Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point Market Statistics Analysis 2019-2027

The global Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Gigabit Wi-Fi Access Point market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

companies such as Netgear Inc. and TP-Link Technologies Co, Ltd, offer a variety of solutions such as NETGEAR AC WiFi Business Access Point (WAC510-100NAS) and TP-Link AC1200 Wireless Wi-Fi Access Point Dual Band (EAP225) for wireless access points, especially for residential usage.

Because of the burgeoning need for being connected over the web, internet penetration is growing across the globe. With increase in the number of internet users, the demand for better bandwidth internet is expected to increase, which is expected to push the growth of the gigabit Wi-Fi access point market in the forthcoming years. With further increase in internet users the demand related infrastructure is projected to increase and thus positively influence demand in the gigabit Wi-Fi access point market. This has further resulted in a rise in the adoption of gigabit Wi-Fi access points in the residential sector as well.

