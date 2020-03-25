Geophysical Services Market Report Provide the Development Strategies Adopted by Key Industry Players to Understand Competitive Scenario of the Global Market

The global Geophysical Services market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Geophysical Services market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Geophysical Services market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Geophysical Services market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Geophysical Services market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Geophysical Services market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Geophysical Services market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Geophysical Services market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

segmented as follows:

Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry, by Technology

Magnetic

Gradiometry

Gravity

Electromagnetics

LIDAR

Hyperspectral

Ground Penetrating

Resistivity

Others (Induced Polarization and Magneto-tellurics)

Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry, by Type

Aerial-based Survey

Land-based Survey

Global Geophysical Services Market for Mineral & Mining Industry, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Norway Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Kuwait Qatar Nigeria South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

North America is the leading consumer of geophysical services for mineral & mining industry across the globe. The region constitutes around 25% to 30% share of the global geophysical services market for mineral & mining Industry. The market in the region is expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period owing to the environmental regulations imposed by the U.S. and Canada governments.

Costs of geophysical services are highly dependent on type of service (per mile) with respect to the equipment utilized

The aerial-based survey segment is projected to expand at a faster pace in the mining sector vis-à-vis that in other sectors. Currently, the mining industry accounts for more than 70% share of aerial-based surveys.

