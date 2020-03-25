Gas Detection Equipment Market manufactures, Regions, Types, Applications, Market size, Insights & Forecast up to 2025

The global Gas Detection Equipment market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Gas Detection Equipment market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Gas Detection Equipment are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Gas Detection Equipment market.

companies profiled in the global gas detection equipment market include Riken Keiki Co., Ltd, Industrial Scientific Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, MSA Safety Incorporated, Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., RAE Systems Inc., General Electric Co., Emerson Electric Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ESP Safety Inc., Sensor Electronics, Trolex Ltd, Tyco International, Airtest Technologies and others.

The global gas detection equipment market is segmented as below:

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market, by Product Type

Fixed Systems

Portable Systems

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market, by Gas Type

Oxygen

Flammable

Toxic

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market, by Technology

Single Gas Detection

Multi Gas Detection

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market, by Industry Vertical

Oil & Gas

Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals

Mining

Water Treatment

Emergency Services

Semiconductors

Building Automation and Construction

Food and Beverages Power

Generation/Utilities

Others

Global Gas Detection Equipment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



