Footwear Market and Forecast Study Launched
The global Footwear market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Footwear market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Footwear market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Footwear market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Footwear market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Footwear market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Footwear market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Footwear market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
Market Segmentation
The report segments the market based on product type which includes athletic footwear and non-athletic footwear. The global athletic footwear market is further segmented into running and cross training/tennis shoe, soccer/football shoe, golf shoe, basketball shoe, hiking shoe, baseball shoe and others. The global non-athletic footwear market is classified into casual footwear, dress evening footwear, military boots, lite hiking outdoor sandal and others. On the basis of end use, the footwear market is subdivided into men’s footwear, women’s footwear and kids footwear. Based on materials, the market has been segmented into rubber, plastic and others. Additionally, based on distribution channel, the footwear market has been classified into online channels, shoe stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retail stores, textile retailers, and departmental stores. Furthermore, the global footwear market has been divided by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW).
Global Footwear Market: Competitive Overview
The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies and key developments. Major market participants profiled in this report include Nike Inc. (U.S.), Adidas AG (Germany), Puma SE (Germany), New Balance Inc. (U.S.), Asics Corp.(Japan), Bata Limited (Canada), Deichmann SE (Germany), Skechers USA, Inc. (U.S.), The Aldo Group Inc. (Canada), VF Corp.(U.S.), W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S.), Jack Wolfskin (Germany), Sympatex Technologies GmbH (Germany), Polartec, LLC (U.S.), Kathmandu Holdings Limited (New Zealand), and Columbia Sportswear Company (U.S.).
Global footwear market: by product type
- Athletic footwear
- Running and cross training/tennis shoe,
- Soccer/football shoe
- American football/rugby shoe
- Soccer shoe
- Golf shoe
- Basketball shoe
- Hiking shoe
- Baseball shoe
- Others
- Non-athletic footwear
- Casual footwear
- Dress evening footwear
- Military boots
- Hunting/fishing boots
- Rain boots/galoshes
- Winter/snow boots
- Rocky military boots
- Others
- Lite hiking outdoor sandal
- Others
Global footwear market: by End Use
- Men’s Footwear
- Women’s Footwear
- Kids Footwear
Global footwear market: by Material
- Rubber
- Plastic
- Others
Global footwear market: by Distribution Channel
- Online Channel
- Shoe Stores
- Supermarket and Hypermarkets
- Independent Retail Stores
- Textile Retailers
- Departmental Stores
Global footwear market: by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- South America
- Middle East
- Africa
