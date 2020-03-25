Food Waste Management Market Latest Research Report Analysis 2019-2028

Global “Food Waste Management ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

ResearchMoz in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Food Waste Management ” market. As per the study, the global “Food Waste Management ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Food Waste Management ” is provided in the report.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/11159?source=atm

Competitive Analysis

These two segments – food processing waste and consumption waste – are likely to dominate the global food waste management market in terms of revenue share throughout the forecast period. The food processing waste segment is estimated to hold a value share of almost 39% in 2017 closely followed by the consumption waste segment at about 34%. The food processing waste segment will witness a massive increase of 210 basis points in its market share, while the consumption waste segment is anticipated to lose 90 basis points by the end of the forecast period. Revenue from the food processing waste segment is projected to increase at Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 5.2% to 4.7% over 2017–2027.

While these two segments continue to witness good growth over the assessment period, revenue from the food production waste segment will witness a relatively low growth rate during the period 2017 – 2027. This segment will remain stagnant in terms of market share, holding just about 9% value share during the years 2017 as well as 2027. It has been observed that food waste generation is relatively high in developed economies. An independent survey indicates that around 85% to 90% of the total food waste in developing countries is generated in the supply chain including producers, processors, distributors, transportation and logistics channels, and retailers. Governments of several countries are implementing stringent rules governing the effective management and disposal of food waste. Some cases in point:

Food Production Wastes: Regulatory bodies such as Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries are regulating food waste management at the agricultural level in order to minimise food wastage at source.

Distribution and Supply Chain Wastes: The National Solid Waste Policy in Brazil focusses on increasing the sustainability of solid waste management and decreasing the total volume of waste produced at the national level. The sectors covered in the policy include healthcare, construction, transportation, forestry, mining, industrial, domestic, and public.

Consumption Wastes: The Macon-Bibb Commission has passed a law to privatise certain waste management services for garbage and yard waste within the city (residential) limits of the United States.

Retail Wastes: The Waste Management Legislation in Europe has made it mandatory for food manufacturers, service providers, and the retail sector to deal with food waste recycling and disposal in an environment friendly manner.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/11159?source=atm

What information does the report on the “Food Waste Management ” market offer to the readers?

Detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the various market segments including, end use, region, product type.

An extensive assessment of the various factors expected to influence the dynamics of the global and regional “Food Waste Management ” market through the forecast period.

Recent mergers, acquisition, collaborations, and regional and domestic company expansions

Influence of the evolving regulations and technological advancements on the overall prospects of the global “Food Waste Management ” market

Complete assessment of the year-on-year growth of the “Food Waste Management ” market in terms of value, share, and volume

Important queries catered to in the presented market assessment

What are the current trends that are projected to impact the growth of the “Food Waste Management ” market through the forecast period?

Which is the most attractive market segment from the consumer’s point of view?

What are the various factors that could potentially hinder the growth of the “Food Waste Management market”?

Which region is likely to provide abundant lucrative opportunities for market players?

How are market players adapting to the evolving technological advances?

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/11159?source=atm

Why Choose ResearchMoz?