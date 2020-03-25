Antifungal Drugs Market Report By Advance Technology, New opportunities and Competitive Scenario of Leading Companies with Global Forecasts till 2027 | Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Gilead Sciences

The market for Antifungal Drugs is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as rising incidences for the fungal infection of the skin, nails and hair, increasing incidences of cancers, HIV, and hospital-acquired infections and favorable government initiatives to combat the antifungal diseases are likely to drive the growth of the Antifungal Drugs market. However, lack of awareness regarding the fungal infections may restrict the growth of Antifungal Drugs market.

Antifungal Drugs Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Infection Type, Drug Type, Therapeutic Indication, Dosage Form and Geography. The global Antifungal Drugs market is expected to reach US$ 13,524.2 Mn in 2027 from US$ 10,182.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019-2027

Get Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003745/



The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Antifungal Drugs market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

The major players operating in the Antifungal Drugs market include, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck And Co., Inc., Scynexis Inc., Novartis International AG, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Glenmark Pharmaceutical, and Glaxosmithkline Plc. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

The report segments the global Antifungal Drugs market as follows:

Global Antifungal Drugs Market – By Infection Type

Superficial Fungal Infection

Systemic Fungal Infection

Global Antifungal Drugs Market – By Drug Type

Echinocandins

Azoles

Polyenes

Allylamines

Others

Global Antifungal Drugs Market – By Therapeutic Indication

Aspergillosis

Dermatophytosis

Candidiasis

Others

Global Antifungal Drugs Market – By Dosage Form

Drugs

Ointment

Powder

Others

Global Antifungal Drugs Market – By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South & Central America Brazil Argentina



Purchase this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003745/



Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]