Atrial Fibrillation Market Recent Advancements, Professional Survey and Future Industry Trends by 2027 | Boston Scientific, Medtronic, AtriCure
The Atrial Fibrillation Market for is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation and rising awareness regarding atrial fibrillation are expected to boost the market growth over the years. Moreover, growth opportunities in the developing nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.
Atrial Fibrillation Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Treatment Type and End User’. The global atrial fibrillation market is expected to reach US$ 18,085.96 Mn in 2027 from US$ 6,446.08 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020-2027
The report provides trends prevailing in the global Atrial Fibrillation Market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.
Leading companies operating in the atrial fibrillation market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, AtriCure, Inc, Biosense Webster, Inc., BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH, CardioFocus, Abbott, Sanofi, Biotronik, Inc., and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among others.
The report segments Global Atrial Fibrillation Market as follows:
Global Atrial Fibrillation Market – By Treatment Type
- Non – pharmacological
- MAZE Surgery
- Catheter Ablation
- Electric Cardioversion
- Pharmacological
- Anti-arrhythmic Drugs
- Anti-coagulant Drugs
Global Atrial Fibrillation Market – By End User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers,
- Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories
Global Atrial Fibrillation Market – By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- U.K
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
- South Africa
- South & Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
