Vaccines Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 – PFIZER, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck

The Global Vaccines Market is expected to reach US$ 64,538.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 36,998.8 in 2018 and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019-2027.

Driving factors such as, growing focus on immunization programs, increasing support for vaccine development, rising prevalence of infectious diseases. However, the complexity and cost of vaccine manufacturing and soaring costs of vaccines are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, robust pipeline of vaccines is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global vaccines market in the coming years.

Get Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003424/



The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global vaccines market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Some of the prominent players operating in vaccines market are PFIZER INC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Panacea Biotec Limited, Astellas Pharma Inc., NOVAVAX, INC., VBI Vaccines Inc, and Bavarian Nordic.

The vaccines market by technology is segmented into Recombinant vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, and Toxoid Vaccines. In 2018, the conjugate vaccines segment held a largest market share of 65.1% of the vaccines market, By Technology. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as they are the most effective forms of immunization, used to prevent diseases in both infants and adults. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to also witness the fastest growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the increasing demand for drugs to treat the disease.

The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in December, 2018, The European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Dengvaxia, Sanofi’s dengue vaccine. The marketing authorization follows the October 18, 2018, recommendation by the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) to approve use of the dengue vaccine in European endemic areas. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The report segments the global vaccines market as follows:

Global Vaccines Market – By Technology

Recombinant vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Global Vaccines Market – By Disease Indication

DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis)

Influenza

Hepatitis

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

Other Diseases

Global Vaccines Market – By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Other

Global Vaccines Market – By Patient Type

Adult Patients

Pediatric Patients

Global Vaccines Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



Purchase this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003424/



Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]