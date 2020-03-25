Epinephrine Market Overview Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2027 | MYLAN N.V., Abbott, ALK ABELLO
Epinephrine Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Form, Nutrient Composition and Distribution Channel.’ The global Epinephrine market is anticipated to reach US$ 4,207.88 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,247.87 Mn in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3 % from 2020-2027
The report provides the trends prevailing in the global epinephrine market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. Key factors that are driving growth of the market are increasing anaphylaxis cases and introduction of generic version of epinephrine. However, lack of availability of epinephrine auto injectors and their low-cost alternatives is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
Various companies are focusing on organic strategies such as product launches, expansion, investments among other strategies.
- MYLAN N.V.
- Abbott
- ALK ABELLO
- Amneal Pharma
- Kaleo
- Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd
- Emirade
The report segments global epinephrine market as follows:
Global Epinephrine Market – By Type
- Prefilled Syringes
- Auto-Injectors
- Ampoules and Vials
Global Epinephrine Market – By Application
- Anaphylaxis
- Superficial Bleeding
- Respiratory Disorders
- Cardiac Arrest
Global Epinephrine Market – By Distribution Channel
- Retail Pharmacies
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Global Epinephrine Market – By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- U.K
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
- South Africa
- South & Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
