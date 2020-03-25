Narcolepsy Market Research Forecasts 2027 | Bioprojet, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc., Graymark Healthcare Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., Shire

Narcolepsy Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Product and Distribution Channel, the global narcolepsy market is expected to reach US$ 4,537.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,026.8 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019-2027

Key factors driving the market are rising prevalence of sleep related disorders, emerging local pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, and increasing awareness regarding neurological disorders. However, factors such as side effects and risks associated with narcolepsy medications and delayed diagnosis or misdiagnosis of narcolepsy are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Some of the prominent players operating in narcolepsy market are Bioprojet, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Graymark Healthcare, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shire (Acquired by Takeda), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., and Shionogi Inc.

The report segments the global narcolepsy market as follows:

Global Narcolepsy Market – By Type

Narcolepsy with Cataplexy

Narcolepsy without Cataplexy

Secondary Cataplexy

Global Narcolepsy Market – By ProductSodium Oxybate

Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants

Antidepressants

Global Narcolepsy Market – By Distribution Channel



Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Global Narcolepsy Market – By Geography



North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina



