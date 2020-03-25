Narcolepsy Market Research Forecasts 2027 | Bioprojet, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc., Graymark Healthcare Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., Shire
Narcolepsy Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Product and Distribution Channel, the global narcolepsy market is expected to reach US$ 4,537.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,026.8 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019-2027
Key factors driving the market are rising prevalence of sleep related disorders, emerging local pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, and increasing awareness regarding neurological disorders. However, factors such as side effects and risks associated with narcolepsy medications and delayed diagnosis or misdiagnosis of narcolepsy are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.
Get Sample Copy of the Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003326/
Some of the prominent players operating in narcolepsy market are Bioprojet, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Graymark Healthcare, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shire (Acquired by Takeda), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., and Shionogi Inc.
The report segments the global narcolepsy market as follows:
Global Narcolepsy Market – By Type
- Narcolepsy with Cataplexy
- Narcolepsy without Cataplexy
- Secondary Cataplexy
Global Narcolepsy Market – By ProductSodium Oxybate
- Central Nervous System (CNS) Stimulants
- Antidepressants
Global Narcolepsy Market – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
Global Narcolepsy Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South & Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
Purchase this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003326/
Contact Us
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Email Id: [email protected]