Pre Clinical CROs Market Overview, Growth, Opportunities and Development Report 2017-2027 | Covance Inc., Charles River, Eurofins Scientific

The global Pre Clinical CROs market is expected to reach US$ 8,412.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,282.4 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019-2027.
Increasing R&D expenditures and high cost of drug development process in the developed countries have been boosting the market over the years. However, stringent regulations for conduction of clinical trials and variations in the GMP guidelines across countries around the globe are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global Pre Clinical CROs market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
The major players operating in the Pre Clinical CROs market include, Covance, Inc., Charles River, Eurofins Scientific, PRA Health Sciences, WuXi AppTec, Medpace, Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, Parexel International Corporation, ICON Plc, and MD Biosciences among the others.
The report segments the global Pre Clinical CROs market as follows:
Global Pre Clinical CROs Market – By Service
- Bio-Analysis and DMPK Studies
- Toxicology
- Other Services
Global Pre Clinical CROs Market – By End User
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Government and Academic Institutes
- Medical Device Companies
Global Pre Clinical CROs Market – By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- U.K
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
- South Africa
- South & Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
