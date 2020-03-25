Marine Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Current Trends, Forecast by 2025
Some of the leading companies profiled in the market study include:
The following manufacturers are covered:
Seabird Exploration Group
CGG
BGP
PGS
EMGS
WesternGeco
Polarcus Limited
TGS
Fugro
Geo Marine Survey Systems
Seismic Equipment Solutions
Mitcham Industries, Inc
Sercel
Prospector PTE
Schlumberger
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
2D Seismic Equipment
3D Seismic Equipment
4C Seismic Equipment
Other
Segment by Application
Multi-Client Seismic Acquisition
Proprietary Seismic Acquisition
Ocean Bottom Seismic (OBS) Acquisition
Other
