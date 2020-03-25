You are here

Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers Market 2019-2025: Industry Analysis By Top Players, Types, Key Regions And Applications

the global "Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers " market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

Competitive Analysis

Key Segments Covered

  • Product Type
  • Excimer Laser
  • Femtosecond Laser
  • By Application
  • Refractive Surgery
  • Cataract Surgery
  • Capsulotomy
  • Trabeculoplasty
  • Diagnostics
  • By End-User
  • Hospital
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Ophthalmology Clinics

Key Regions/Countries Covered

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • U.K.
  • Germany
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Nordic
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Russia
  • Poland
  • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific Ex. Japan China & South Korea
  • India
  • Australia & New Zealand
  • ASEAN
  • Rest of APEJ
  • Japan
  • China
  • South Korea
  • Middle East & Africa
  • GCC
  • Southern Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Key Companies

  • Abbott Medical Optics, Inc
  • Alcon Inc. (Novartis AG)
  • Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
  • NIDEK CO., LTD.
  • iVIS Technologies
  • ZEISS International
  • Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
  • SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions GmbH & Co. KG
  • LENSAR, LLC.

    What information does the report on the “Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers ” market offer to the readers?

    • Detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the various market segments including, end use, region, product type.
    • An extensive assessment of the various factors expected to influence the dynamics of the global and regional “Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers ” market through the forecast period.
    • Recent mergers, acquisition, collaborations, and regional and domestic company expansions
    • Influence of the evolving regulations and technological advancements on the overall prospects of the global “Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers ” market
    • Complete assessment of the year-on-year growth of the “Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers ” market in terms of value, share, and volume

    Important queries catered to in the presented market assessment

    • What are the current trends that are projected to impact the growth of the “Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers ” market through the forecast period?
    • Which is the most attractive market segment from the consumer’s point of view?
    • What are the various factors that could potentially hinder the growth of the “Excimer & Femtosecond Ophthalmic Lasers market”?
    • Which region is likely to provide abundant lucrative opportunities for market players?
    • How are market players adapting to the evolving technological advances?

