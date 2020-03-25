Stock Images and Videos Market Share, Growth, Statistics, By Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast To 2023

ReportsnReports.com adds “Stock Images and Videos Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023” report to its research store.

This market research report on global stock images and videos market offers analysis on market size & forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The market study also includes insights on segmentation by image source (macrostock and microstock), by the application (commercial and editorial), by product (still image and footage), by license model (RM and RF), and by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW).

Stock Images and Videos Market – Overview

The exponential use of imagery for various enclaves in traditional marketing and on mainstream channels is propelling the growth of the global stock images and videos market. The visual content industry is supported by the dynamism and changing demands, stubbornly applying the same style of functioning, and imagery to evolve the marketing landscape. The growing trend of visual-centric marketing and content delivery is paving the evolution of the global market. The advent of digital cameras is driving the stock photography craze among amateurs looking to make quick cash in the market.

The demand for stock photos, high-resolution images, andiStock photosis augmenting the development of the market. With the growing popularity of RF licenses and subscription services will boost the demand in the global market.

The rise in direct-to-consumer creator through social media channels such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Medium will help marketers to reach a maximum number of consumers in the global market. Internet accessibility across emerging countries of China and India will help vendors expand to a new region in the market. The global stock images and videos market is estimated to generate revenues of more than $4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 5% during 2017-2023.

Stock Images and Videos Market – Segmentation:

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by the image source, application, product, license model, and geography.

Stock Images and Videos Market By Image Source:

Macrostock to promote arts and technicalities in the global stock images and videos market during the forecast period.

Stock Images and Videos Market By Application:

Digitalization to drive demand for commercial applications in the global stock images and videos market.

Stock Images and Videos Market By Product:

E-commerce business uses the largest amount of still photos in the global stock images and videos market.

The license model in the global stock images and videos market is categorized into RM and RF. RM occupied the majority of the market share in 2017, growing at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. The improvements in the quality of imagery, intensified by the need to prevent brand dilution are one of the major factors promoting the demand in this segment of the global market. The trend of creating unique Pinterest boards or Instagram feeds to deliver the essence of the brands and increasing consumer awareness is driving this license model in the global market. Various macrostock agencies are increasingly sourcing RM images from partner agencies in the US, the UK, and the German market for their advertising and marketing needs in the market. The affordability and flexibility of this license model will contribute to the revenues in the global market.

Top Key Players Analysis:

The global stock images and videos market are very concentrated and the top four players dominate the majority of the share. The specialist agencies are offering exclusive content and leveraging advanced technologies to intensify the competition in the global market. The vendors are altering the stock photography business by new approaches and models such as making mobile a platform to sustain the competition in the global market. The rapid advances in technology and frequent changes in end-user preferences will encourage players to develop innovative business models in the global market. The increasing number of consolidations and mergers and acquisitions will transform the global stock images and videos market during the forecast period.

The major vendors in the global market are:

Getty Images Visual China Group Shutterstock Adobe

Other prominent vendors include 123RF, Alamy, AP Images, Can Stock Photo, Coinaphoto, Death to Stock, DepositPhotos, Dissolve, Dreamstime, Fotosearch, Masterfile, Photofolio, Pixta, Pond5, Reuters Images, Stocksy, SuperStock, VideoBlocks, ImagesBazaar, Videvo, Pexels, and NHK Video Bank.

Key market insights include

The analysis of global stock images and videos market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2018-2023. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global stock images and videos market. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global stock images and videos market. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

