Beer Market Share, Competitive, Regional, Top Companies- Anheuser-Busch InBev; Beijing Yanjing Beer Co., Ltd.; Carlsberg Group; Diageo; Squatters Pub; others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Beer Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Anheuser-Busch InBev; Beijing Yanjing Beer Co., Ltd.; Carlsberg Group; Diageo; Squatters Pub; UNITED BREWERIES LTD.; Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.; Heineken N.V.; Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc.; Boston Beer Co; Molson Coors Brewing Company; Constellation Brands, Inc.; Compañía de las Cervecerías Unidas; Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.; Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.; Guizhou Moutai Co., Ltd.; Stone & Wood Brewing Company; China Resources Enterprise Co., Ltd.; Oettinger Brewery.

Global Beer Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 602.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 667.25 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 1.28% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in popularity and consumption for the product from the consumers of the developing regions.

Drivers and Restraints of the Beer market

Market Drivers:

Increase in the levels of disposable income of individuals resulting in growth of alcohol consumption and changes in consumer preferences of individuals; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Rise in the population of adopting drinking along with the rise in adoption of alcohol from the female population is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Drastic effects on the human body with excessive consumption of the product leading to complications and even death of individuals; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Significant taxations along with the vulnerable and fluctuations of raw materials utilized in the production of the product increasing the price of the product; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as Anheuser-Busch InBev; Beijing Yanjing Beer Co., Ltd.; Carlsberg Group; Diageo; Squatters Pub; UNITED BREWERIES LTD.; Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.; Heineken N.V.; Dogfish Head Craft Brewery Inc.; Boston Beer Co; Molson Coors Brewing Company; Constellation Brands, Inc.; Compañía de las Cervecerías Unidas; Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.; Kirin Holdings Company, Limited.; Guizhou Moutai Co., Ltd.; Stone & Wood Brewing Company; China Resources Enterprise Co., Ltd.; Oettinger Brewery.

Beer MARKET Segmentation:

By Type Lager Ale Stout & Porter Malt Others

By Taste Strong Beer Light Beer Regular Beer

By Category Regular Premium Super Premium

By Packaging Glass PET Bottle Canned Draught

By Production Macro-Brewery Micro-Brewery Craft Brewery Others

By Distribution Channel On-Trade Off-Trade



To comprehend Beer market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Beer market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Beerare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

