Chromatography Resin Market to Show Strong Growth | Agilent Technologies, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, General Electric Company, WATERS, Expedeon Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

The global chromatography resin market size is estimated at USD 3.67 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a substantial CAGR of 7%. Increasing healthcare expenditure coupled with awareness among public regarding quality and safety of food types and rise in number of Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) is expected to drive the market.

Some of the key industry participants are Agilent Technologies, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, General Electric Company, WATERS, Expedeon Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Pall Corporation, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Kaneka Corporation, Shimadzu Analytical Pvt. Ltd., KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH, Tosoh Bioscience Web Portal, Avantor, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. and JSR Micro, Inc

The Chromatography Resin Market report brings together high quality global market research and wide-ranging multi-country industry specific knowledge of analysts. With a team of multi-lingual analysts and skilled project managers, the Chromatography Resin Market report serve clients on every strategic aspect including product development, application modelling, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets. With this Chromatography Resin Market report, it becomes easy to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. Sound facts and figures are represented well with graphs, and charts throughout the Chromatography Resin Market report.

Chromatography resins are used in the purification and separation of proteins and other biomolecules in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, food manufacturing and environmental analysis. Chromatography resins are divided into three types: synthetic, natural and inorganic. Natural polymers include agarose, cellulose and dextran, and synthetic resins include ion exchange resins. Natural and synthetic types are more preferred chromatographic resins as compared to inorganic media. Chromatography resins are used for affinity, mixing mode, ion exchange, hydrophobic interaction and size exclusion techniques.

The growth of the drug development process to find treatments for Zika, Ebola and other deadly viruses is expected to drive further demand during the forecast period. In addition, the stringent guidelines published by food regulators around the world are expected to drive the chromatographic resin market for the next eight years. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry in emerging markets such as China and India is expected to have a positive impact on the industry.

Top Key Players Covered:

The Market is segmented based on Type:

Natural Polymer

Synthetic Polymer

Inorganic Media

The Market is segmented based on Technique:

Ion Exchange

Affinity

Hydrophobic Interaction

Size Exclusion

Multi-modal

Others

The Market is segmented based on Application

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Food & Beverage

Water & Environmental Analysis

Others

Reasons to Purchase Chromatography Resin Market Report:

The report analyses how stringent emission control norms will drive the global Chromatography Resin market.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

Study on the product type that is expected to dominate the market.

Study on the regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major Chromatography Resin market players.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By Access

6 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By Deployment Model

7 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By Type

8 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By End User

9 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By Organization Size

10 Global Chromatography Resin Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Companies Profiling

