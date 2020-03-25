Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2022

Global “Electric Motorcycle and Scooter ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

ResearchMoz in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Electric Motorcycle and Scooter ” market. As per the study, the global “Electric Motorcycle and Scooter ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Electric Motorcycle and Scooter ” is provided in the report.

Competitive Analysis

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, product overview, company financials, business strategies, and recent developments.

Key players operating in the electric motorcycle and scooter market include

AIMA

ALTA MOTORS

Aucma EV

BMW Motorrad

Bodo Vehicle Group

BYVIN

Electric Motor Sport, Inc.

Emmelle

Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

Evoke Electric Motorcycles

Fushida, Gamma Technologies

Govecs Group

Hero Eco

Honda Motors

KTM Sportmotorcycle GmbH

Lightning Motorcycle Corp.

Lima Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Lito, Lvjia

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Piaggio & C. SpA

Polaris Industries, Inc.

Qianxi Group

Quantya

Shandong Incalu Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Palla Electric Vehicle Co.

Sinski Motorcycle

Slane

Sunra EV

Suzuki Motor Corporation

TAILG

Terra Motors Corporation

Tork Motors

Wuxi Yadea Export-Import Co.,Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Corporation

YObykes

Z Electric Vehicle

Zero Motorcycles, Inc.

Zhejian Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd.

Zuboo.

The report provides the market size for 2018 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of electric motorcycle and scooter has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key product, vehicle type, technology, and regional segments of the electric motorcycle and scooter market. Market size and forecast for each major Product and vehicle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, revenue share for particular business segment, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.

Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to, company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organization International des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.

Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

The global electric motorcycle and scooter market has been segmented into:

Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market, by Product

Scooter

Motorcycle

Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market, by Battery Type

Sealed Lead Acid

Lithium-ion

Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market, by Technology

Plug-in

Battery

Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



