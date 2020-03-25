Parboiled and White Rice Market 2019-2024 Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global parboiled and white rice market size reached 209.6 Million Tons in 2018. Rice currently represents one of the most crucial staple food items for more than half of the world’s total population. It is generally produced and consumed in Asian countries, such as China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Korea. The two of the commonly consumed varieties of rice are white and parboiled. Among these, white rice is processed by removing bran, husk and germ that alters the texture as well as the appearance of the rice. On the other hand, parboiled rice, also known as easy-to-cook rice, is soaked, steamed and dried before being milled. This assists in hardening the grain, minimizing the possibility of over-cooking and retaining the natural vitamin and mineral content. Apart from this, it is also more flavorful as compared to white rice.

Request for a free sample copy of this report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/parboiled-white-rice-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

Global Parboiled and White Rice Market Trends:

Owing to the altering dietary patterns, improving standards of living and increasing health awareness among consumers, there is a rise in the demand for white rice, especially in the Asia region. This can also be accredited to various benefits, including muscle growth, treating gastrointestinal distress and preventing kidney problems, offered by the incorporation of white rice in the daily diet. Moreover, as white rice is gluten-free, it is widely preferred by consumers who are intolerant to gluten. There is also a rise in the demand for parboiled rice as it is a rich source of vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates and other essential dietary nutrients. Also, it is easy to digest, and its adequate consumption aids in maintaining sugar levels, preventing cardiovascular diseases and strengthening the immune system of the body, owing to which there is a growing inclination toward parboiled rice among consumers. Looking forward, the market volume is projected to reach 229.5 Million Tons by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 1.78% during 2019-2024.

Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/parboiled-white-rice-manufacturing-plant

Market Summary:

Market Breakup by End Use

1. Food Use

2. Feed Use

Based on the end-use, the market has been bifurcated into food and feed use. At present, food use exhibits a clear dominance in the market. Parboiled and white rice is widely utilized for both the cooking purposes and manufacturing of cereals, snack foods, baby foods, frozen dinners and sauce thickeners.

Market Breakup by Region

1. China

2. India

3. Indonesia

4. Bangladesh

5. Vietnam

6. Others

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into China, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam and others. Amongst these, China represents the largest producer of rice on account of higher rainfall, easy availability of cheap labor, and increasing utilization of advanced agriculture equipment and better irrigation facilities. It cultivates rice in six agro-climatic zones that range from the humid tropics in the south to the cooler subtropics of central and to northern China.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

30 N Gould St

Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801

USA

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal