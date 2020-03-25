Computer Aided Engineering Market Advancements in Technologies by 2027 – Hexagon AB, Siemens Industry Software, Simscale, Simutech Group

“Global Computer Aided Engineering Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Computer aided engineering industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of computer aided engineering market with detailed market segmentation by component, type, end-user and geography.

Computer aided engineering is the use of computer software to simulate the performance to improve the product design. The customers are focusing on evaluating their software contributions and are willing to pay high prices for software that supports low value processes. The market for computer aided engineering is highly competitive with the presence of large number of players operating in the market. The players operating in the market are focusing in offering advanced solutions to attract more customers and achieve a significant market share.

Advancements in technologies, the emergence of 3D printing, building information modeling, and concurrent engineering are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the computer-aided engineering market. However, the presence of open source solutions is expected to hinder the growth of the CAE software market. The European region is expected to hold a significant share of computer-aided engineering market owing to the presence of developed economies and the increasing popularity of automation and the growing manufacturing sector.

The global computer aided engineering market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Computer aided engineering market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the computer aided engineering market.

Leading Companies in computer aided engineering market are-

– Altair Engineering, Inc.

– Autodesk, Inc.

– Dassault Systèmes

– Echelon Services

– ESI Group

– Hexagon AB

– Siemens Industry Software Inc.

– Simscale

– Simutech Group

– The Mathworks, Inc.

The global computer aided engineering market is segmented on the basis of component, type, and end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as software and services. Based on type the market is segmented as FEA, CFD, multibody dynamics, and optimization and simulation. Based on end-user the market is segmented as automotive, defense and aerospace, electronics, medical devices, industrial equipment, others.

