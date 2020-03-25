Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2019, Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2023
The global Aluminum Alloy Wheel market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.
The Aluminum Alloy Wheel market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Aluminum Alloy Wheel are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Aluminum Alloy Wheel market.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Borbet
Ronal Wheels
Enkei Wheels
Superior Industries
Alcoa
Iochpe-Maxion
Uniwheel Group
Accuride
YHI International Limited
Topy Group
CITIC Dicastal
Lizhong Group
Wanfeng Auto
Kunshan Liufeng
Zhejiang Jinfei
Yueling Wheels
Zhongnan Aluminum Wheels
Anchi Aluminum Wheel
Guangdong Dcenti Auto-Parts
Market Segment by Product Type
Casting
Forging
Other
Market Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Aluminum Alloy Wheel status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Aluminum Alloy Wheel manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aluminum Alloy Wheel are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
