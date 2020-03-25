Digital Transformation Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2019-2027
Global “Digital Transformation ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective
ResearchMoz in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Digital Transformation ” market. As per the study, the global “Digital Transformation ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.
The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Digital Transformation ” is provided in the report.
Competitive Analysis
Key Segments Covered
By Digital Transformation Market in Healthcare
Type
Solution
Connected Electronic Health Record (EHR)
Connected Billing Solution
Connected Healthcare Information System
CRM Solution
ERP Solution
Collaboration Tools
Remote Patient Monitoring
Service
Customer Application Development
Wearable Device & Smartphone App
Cloud-Based
Big data Analytics
Healthcare Mobility
Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)
Consulting
Integration Service
- End User
- Clinic
- Government Hospital
- Specialty Hospital
- General Hospital
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Other
- Western Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- UK
- Other
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia & New Zealand
- Other
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other
Key Companies
IBM Corporation
GE Healthcare Limited
Phillips Medical Systems International B.V.
Accenture PLC
AT&T Inc.
CGI Group Inc.
Syntel Inc.
Deloitte Consulting LLP
Siemens Healthcare
Hitachi Medical Corporation
Shimadzu Corporation
Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
Ziehm Imaging GmbH
Samsung Medison
