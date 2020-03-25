Superfruit Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

Global Superfruit market – A brief by PMR

The business report on the global Superfruit market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Superfruit is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Superfruit market are The Agrana Group, Chiquita Brands International Sàrl, Dole Food Company, Inc., Del Monte Foods, Inc., Fyffes plc, Grupo Noboa S.A., Kagome Co., Ltd., The Morning Star Company, Naturipe Farms, LLC., Citrosuco, among others.

Launching new product variants in superfruit market, generating awareness & marketing about the benefits of Superfruit products through various promotional activities are some of the key drivers supporting the superfruit market growth in the near future.

Key Product Launches & Co-Branding activities

In the year 2017, Del Monte Foods, Inc.,S.-based Company launched new smoothie kit line made from superfruit. The specific product portfolio expansion was done in order to increase fruit & vegetable consumption in the U.S. They are launched the superfruit smoothies in a variety of sizes and are and are widely available at selected convenience channels and grocery stores in the four healthy mixtures, including antioxidant, superfruit, energizers and vitamins. The superfruit smoothies are claimed by the company to be 100% fresh, healthy and convenient. Del Monte created its range of smoothies to align with recent consumer trends towards healthy and convenient product formulations.

In October 2016, Dole Food Company, Inc., one of the major multinational food manufacturers launched co-branded produce assortment featuring iconic Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel characters. They both have shared a mission to provide high-quality products to help families live a healthier life with the superfruit and veggies. Disney with Dole’s fresh fruits and vegetables is looking to support parents as they could encourage their kids to make the healthier food choice.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The Superfruit market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing health consciousness. Catering the growing demand for products containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the superfruit market growth. Also the plan in marketing and advertising them to the consumers play a critical role in sales of the superfruit products.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

Crucial findings of the Superfruit market report:

Historical and future progress of the global Superfruit market.

Scrutinization of the competitive landscape into market and regional penetration, acquisitions, and agreements with SWOT analysis.

Application of each segment in various regions.

Comparative study between leading and emerging Superfruit market vendors.

Regional analysis further broken down into countries for minute details.

The Superfruit market addresses the following queries:

What innovative products are being introduced by the players in the global Superfruit market?

Which players are entering into partnerships and why?

What are the supply-side trends of the global Superfruit market?

Which distribution channel is best suitable for the distribution of Superfruit ?

What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Superfruit market?

The Superfruit market report has considered

2018 as the base year

as the base year 2019 as the estimated year

as the estimated year 2014-2018 as the historic period

as the historic period 2019-2029 as the forecast period

