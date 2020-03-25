Construction Equipment Rental Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities 2027

The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Construction Equipment Rental Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The construction equipment rental market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing building and construction activities and rising global shift towards rental. Moreover, cost-effectiveness is another factor fueling market growth. However, the construction industry’s susceptibility to economic recession might hinder the construction equipment rental market.

Key Players

1. AB Volvo

2. Ahern Rentals Inc

3. Aktio Corp

4. Caterpillar Inc.

5. Deere and Company

6. J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.

7. Kiloutou

8. Komatsu Europe International N.V.

9. Porter Group CE

10. United Rentals

Global Construction Equipment Rental Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Construction equipment rental is witnessing high demand with increasing construction activities such as roads, bridges, highways, and residential buildings. With rapidly growing population and urbanization, the construction equipment rental market is likely to experience growth in the coming years. Various benefits of rental and increasing demand for construction equipment would further create growth prospects. The rental trend is slowly penetrating in the global market.

Construction Equipment Rental Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

