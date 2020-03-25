Anhydrous Milk Fat Market Overview 2020, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2025
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global anhydrous milk fat market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 5.8 Billion by 2025. Anhydrous milk fat (AMF) is obtained by separating oil fat from cream through the centrifugation process. It has a creamy texture, extended shelf-life and enables easy transportation and storage. Free from additives, preservatives and fatty acids, it serves as a rich source of calcium, and vitamins A, D, E and K2. Therefore, it is widely employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for producing whole milk, cheese, spreads and ice-cream around the world.
Market Trends
Various factors, such as growing population, inflating disposable incomes and shifting preferences of individuals toward healthier products, are driving the AMF market growth worldwide. Additionally, it is finding applications in the production of toffees, chocolates, soups and sauces, and recombined ultra-high-temperature (UHT) milk. Furthermore, AMF can be stored at low temperatures for several months and transported without refrigeration, which increases its functionality and ease-of-use. Owing to these benefits, the market is anticipated to experience strong growth in the coming years.
Table of Contents
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Anhydrous Milk Fat (Butter Oil) Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Price Analysis
5.3.1 Key Price Indicators
5.3.2 Price Structure
5.3.3 Price Trends
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Breakup by End Use
5.6 Market Forecast
5.7 SWOT Analysis
5.7.1 Overview
5.7.2 Strengths
5.7.3 Weaknesses
5.7.4 Opportunities
5.7.5 Threats
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.8.1 Raw Material Procurement
5.8.2 Manufacturing
5.8.3 Marketing
5.8.4 Distribution
5.8.5 Export
5.8.6 End-Use
5.9 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.9.4 Degree of Competition
5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.10 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors
6 Performance of Key Regions
6.1 Oceania
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Europe
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 North America
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Asia
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Latin America
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Middle East and Africa
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by End Use
7.1 Dairy
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Bakery
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Confectionary
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Market Structure
8.2 Key Players
9 Anhydrous Milk Fat Manufacturing Process
9.1 Product Overview
9.2 Detailed Process Flow
9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
10.3 Plant Machinery
10.4 Machinery Pictures
10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
10.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
10.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
10.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
10.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
10.11 Other Capital Investments
11 Loans and Financial Assistance
12 Project Economics
12.1 Capital Cost of the Project
12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
12.4 Taxation and Depreciation
12.5 Income Projections
12.6 Expenditure Projections
12.7 Financial Analysis
12.8 Profit Analysis
13 Key Player Profiles
Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
- Fonterra (NZE: FCG)
- Dairy Farmers of America
- Hilmar Cheese Company
- Murray Goulburn
- Westland Milk Products
- Synlait Milk Limited (NZE: SML)
