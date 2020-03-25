Anhydrous Milk Fat Market Overview 2020, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global anhydrous milk fat market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 5.8 Billion by 2025. Anhydrous milk fat (AMF) is obtained by separating oil fat from cream through the centrifugation process. It has a creamy texture, extended shelf-life and enables easy transportation and storage. Free from additives, preservatives and fatty acids, it serves as a rich source of calcium, and vitamins A, D, E and K2. Therefore, it is widely employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry for producing whole milk, cheese, spreads and ice-cream around the world.

Market Trends

Various factors, such as growing population, inflating disposable incomes and shifting preferences of individuals toward healthier products, are driving the AMF market growth worldwide. Additionally, it is finding applications in the production of toffees, chocolates, soups and sauces, and recombined ultra-high-temperature (UHT) milk. Furthermore, AMF can be stored at low temperatures for several months and transported without refrigeration, which increases its functionality and ease-of-use. Owing to these benefits, the market is anticipated to experience strong growth in the coming years.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/anhydrous-milk-market

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Anhydrous Milk Fat (Butter Oil) Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by End Use

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.2 Manufacturing

5.8.3 Marketing

5.8.4 Distribution

5.8.5 Export

5.8.6 End-Use

5.9 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.10 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors

6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 Oceania

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 North America

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Asia

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Latin America

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Middle East and Africa

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End Use

7.1 Dairy

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Bakery

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Confectionary

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Market Structure

8.2 Key Players

9 Anhydrous Milk Fat Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow

9.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

9.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Machinery

10.4 Machinery Pictures

10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.11 Other Capital Investments

11 Loans and Financial Assistance

12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis

13 Key Player Profiles

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/anhydrous-milk-market/requestsample

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Fonterra (NZE: FCG)

Dairy Farmers of America

Hilmar Cheese Company

Murray Goulburn

Westland Milk Products

Synlait Milk Limited (NZE: SML)

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally—our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.