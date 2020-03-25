Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecast to 2025
The global Data Analytics Outsourcing market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Data Analytics Outsourcing market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Data Analytics Outsourcing market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Data Analytics Outsourcing market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Data Analytics Outsourcing market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Data Analytics Outsourcing market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Data Analytics Outsourcing market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Data Analytics Outsourcing market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
Competitive Dynamics
The study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global data analytics outsourcing market. Key players profiled in the report include Accenture, Capgemini, Fractal Analytics Ltd, Genpact Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Ltd., Mu Sigma, Inc., Opera Solutions LLC, RSA Security LLC, Sap SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., ThreatMetrix, Wipro Ltd., and ZS Associates, Inc
The global data analytics outsourcing market has been segmented as below:
By Application
- Marketing Analytics
- Sales Analytics
- Fraud Detection and Risk management
- Supply Chain Analytics
- Process Optimization
- Advisory Services
- Device Security Solutions
- Identity Management
- Access Management
- Others
By Industry
- Banking & Financial Services
- Insurance
- IT & Telecom
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Media & Entertainment
- Energy & Utilities
- Hospitality
- Education
- Manufacturing
- Consumer Packaged Goods
- Others (Travel and Logistics, Consulting and Professional Services)
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
