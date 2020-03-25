Online Auction Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2025 | Sotheby, Autorola, Christie, Troostwijk, Auction Technology Group, Catawiki
Global Online Auction Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025
An auction is a process of buying and selling goods or services by offering them up for bid, taking bids, and then selling the item to the highest bidder.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Auction market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Sotheby, Autorola, Christie, Troostwijk, Auction Technology Group, Catawiki, Auctelia, Phillips, SDL Auctions, Bonhams, Vavato, Alcopa Auction, Nagel, Easy Live Auction
This study considers the Online Auction value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Reserve Price
No Reserve Price
Reserve price holds a comparatively larger share in Europe market, which accounts for about 94% in 2018.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Construction
Transportation
Cars
Consumer Goods
Houses
Artworks & Antique
Other
The consumer goods hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 32% of the market share.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Online Auction market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Online Auction market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Online Auction players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Online Auction with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Online Auction submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Content:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Online Auction by Players
4 Online Auction by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Online Auction Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Sotheby
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Online Auction Product Offered
11.1.3 Sotheby Online Auction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Sotheby News
11.2 Autorola
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Online Auction Product Offered
11.2.3 Autorola Online Auction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Autorola News
11.3 Christie
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Online Auction Product Offered
11.3.3 Christie Online Auction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Christie News
11.4 Troostwijk
