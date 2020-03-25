Online Auction Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2025 | Sotheby, Autorola, Christie, Troostwijk, Auction Technology Group, Catawiki

Global Online Auction Market Growth Status and Outlook 2020-2025

An auction is a process of buying and selling goods or services by offering them up for bid, taking bids, and then selling the item to the highest bidder.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Auction market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Sotheby, Autorola, Christie, Troostwijk, Auction Technology Group, Catawiki, Auctelia, Phillips, SDL Auctions, Bonhams, Vavato, Alcopa Auction, Nagel, Easy Live Auction

This study considers the Online Auction value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Reserve Price

No Reserve Price

Reserve price holds a comparatively larger share in Europe market, which accounts for about 94% in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Construction

Transportation

Cars

Consumer Goods

Houses

Artworks & Antique

Other

The consumer goods hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 32% of the market share.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Auction market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Online Auction market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Auction players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Auction with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Auction submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Online Auction by Players

4 Online Auction by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Online Auction Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Sotheby

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Online Auction Product Offered

11.1.3 Sotheby Online Auction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Sotheby News

11.2 Autorola

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Online Auction Product Offered

11.2.3 Autorola Online Auction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Autorola News

11.3 Christie

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Online Auction Product Offered

11.3.3 Christie Online Auction Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Christie News

11.4 Troostwijk

