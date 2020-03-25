GCC Solar Water Heater Market Overview 2019, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2024

The recent report published by IMARC Group, the GCC solar water heater market reached a volume of more than 11 GWth in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 28% during 2011-2018. Solar water heaters work all year round and provide a sustainable and cost-effective means of heating water for commercial, residential and industrial uses. In addition, they help in minimizing carbon emissions and improving the energy security of a region by reducing the pressure on the power systems. The GCC region receives an average of 6kWh/m2 solar radiation daily with 80-90% clear skies throughout the year. As a result, the region has ample opportunities for the implementation of solar water heaters as a solution for reducing dependence on gas and electricity.

GCC Solar Water Heater Market Trends:

The GCC nations have implemented certain strategic goals for increasing the share of renewable energy (RE) in their total energy production. As mentioned earlier, the region receives high levels of solar radiation, owing to which solar energy has been identified as the preferred choice for fulfilling these goals. For instance, the government of Saudi Arabia has implemented policies and regulations to promote small and medium scale solar projects, such as installing solar water heaters in the cities. Moreover, the Solar Heating Arab Mark and Certification Initiative (SHAMCI), a quality certification scheme by RCREEE, focuses on improving and expanding the solar water heater market by offering better quality products in the Arab region. However, the low electricity rates in the GCC nations have been limiting the uptake of solar water heaters. Looking forward, the GCC solar water heater market is projected to reach a volume of around 49 GWth in 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of nearly 27% during 2019-2024.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Solar Water Heater Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Type

5.6 Market Breakup by End-use

5.7 Market Forecast

6 GCC Solar Water Heater Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.4 Market Breakup by Type

6.5 Market Breakup by End-use

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.7.1 Overview

6.7.2 Strengths

6.7.3 Weaknesses

6.7.4 Opportunities

6.7.5 Threats

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Research and Development

6.8.3 Raw Material Procurement

6.8.4 Manufacturing

6.8.5 Marketing

6.8.6 Distribution

6.8.7 End-Use

6.9 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.9.4 Degree of Competition

6.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.10 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors for Solar Water Heater Manufacturers

7 Saudi Arabia Solar Water Heater Industry

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Performance

7.3 Market Breakup by Type

7.4 Market Breakup by End-use

7.5 Market Forecast

8 UAE Solar Water Heater Industry

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Market Performance

8.3 Market Breakup by Type

8.4 Market Breakup by End-use

8.5 Market Forecast

9 Kuwait Solar Water Heater Industry

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Performance

9.3 Market Breakup by Type

9.4 Market Breakup by End-use

9.5 Market Forecast

10 Oman Solar Water Heater Industry

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Market Performance

10.3 Market Breakup by Type

10.4 Market Breakup by End-use

10.5 Market Forecast

11 Qatar Solar Water Heater Industry

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Performance

11.3 Market Breakup by Type

11.4 Market Breakup by End-use

11.5 Market Forecast

12 Bahrain Solar Water Heater Industry

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Performance

12.3 Market Breakup by Type

12.4 Market Breakup by End-use

12.5 Market Forecast

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

14 Solar Water Heater Manufacturing Process

14.1 Product Overview

14.2 Detailed Process Flow

14.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

14.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

15 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

15.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

15.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

15.3 Plant Machinery

15.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

15.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

15.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

15.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

15.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

15.9 Other Capital Investments

16 Loans and Financial Assistance

17 Project Economics

17.1 Capital Cost of the Project

17.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

17.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

17.4 Taxation and Depreciation

17.5 Income Projections

17.6 Expenditure Projections

17.7 Financial Analysis

17.8 Profit Analysis

18 Key Player Profiles

