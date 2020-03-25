Telepsychiatry Market 2020 to 2027 – global analysis with prominent players, future demand, factor analysis and segmentation

The Telepsychiatry Market report by The Insight Partners unfolds the current market landscape rationally on the basis of Product, Applications, and End-User, giving a broad view of the major market developments, key market initiatives, and ongoing market trends during the forecast period.

Telepsychiatry includes healthcare services that facilitates direct interaction between patients and psychiatrists. These services also involves provision of support from primary care providers for mental care consultation and expertise. The telepsychiatry is an application of telemedicine that facilitates care via using telecommunication systems such as video-conferencing.

The telepsychiatry market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as shortage of psychiatric consultants and experts, rapid improvement in mobile network infrastructure and high acceptance of internet. On the other hand, threat of internet security concerns such as identity fraud and data hacking is expected to negatively impact the market growth.

Key Players:

1.InSight Telepsychiatry

2. American Telepsychiatrists

3. Iris Telehealth

4. Advanced Telemed Services

5. InnovaTel Telepsychiatry

6. SOC Telemed

7. FasPsych LLC

8. Encounter Telehealth

9. TELEMYND

10. Genoa Healthcare

The global telepsychiatry market is segmented on the basis of service type, and age group. Based on service type, the market is segmented into Routine telepsychiatry, forensic telepsychiatry, crisis telepsychiatry, and in-home telepsychiatry. Based on age group, the market is segmented into pediatrics, adolescents (teenagers), and adults.

The report analyzes factors affecting telepsychiatry market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the telepsychiatry market in these regions.

