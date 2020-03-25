Global Dairy Market Overview 2019, Dynamics, Trends, Segmentation, Key Players, Application and Forecast to 2024
According to the IMARC Group, the global dairy market reached a value of US$ 673.8 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, IMARC expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1032.7 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 8% during the next five years. Dairy products are consumed across the globe, owing to the presence of essential nutrients, such as phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, riboflavin, calcium and vitamin A, D and B12. They aid in strengthening bones, controlling blood pressure and reducing the risk of type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, dairy products containing probiotics help in enhancing the good bacteria in the gut and improving overall health.
Market Trends
With the increasing population, the consumption of milk and milk products has increased globally. In addition to this, the rise in the per capita income and the growing awareness about the health benefits of dairy products have increased their demand, especially among the urban population. To meet this escalating demand, manufacturers are adopting high-end technologies, such as data analytics, for improving their milk production capacities. Apart from this, government intervention plays a significant role in market growth. Governments in numerous countries are monitoring the pricing structure and the process of storing dairy products to maintain quality and avoid unnecessary wastage.
Global Dairy Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Product Type
- UHT Milk
- Flavoured Milk
- Fluid Milk
- Cream
- Table Butter
- Ghee
- Anhydrous Milk Fat (AMF)
- Skimmed Milk Powder
- Whole Milk Powder
Whey Protein (Powder and Concentrate)
- Lactose Powder
- Casein
- Cheese
- Yogurt
- Ice-Cream
- Indian Cheese (Paneer)
- Probiotic Dairy Products
Market Breakup by Region
- USA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- India
- China
- Japan
- New Zealand
- Australia
- Germany
- Ireland
- Italy
Some of the major players operating in the industry include Nestlé S.A. (NSRGY), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (FCG.NZ), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Arla Foods amba, Danone S.A., Lactalis Group, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Dean Foods (DF), and DMK Group.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance
Market Outlook
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Competitive Structure
Profiles of Key Players
