(2020-2026|) DC Drive Market Growth, Emerging Trends, Top Growing Companies LikeSchneider Electric, ABB, Siemens

Complete study of the global DC Drive market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global DC Drive industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on DC Drive production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global DC Drive market include _ Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens, Parker, Kirloskar Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi, Fuji Electric, Anaheim Automation, Yaskawa, Emerson Electric, Danfoss, Crompton Greaves

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global DC Drive industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the DC Drive manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall DC Drive industry.

Global DC Drive Market Segment By Type:

, Low Power, Medium Power, High Power

Global DC Drive Market Segment By Application:

, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Water & Wastewater, Metals & Mining, Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global DC Drive industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the DC Drive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in DC Drive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global DC Drive market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global DC Drive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global DC Drive market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 DC Drive Market Overview

1.1 DC Drive Product Overview

1.2 DC Drive Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Low Power

1.2.2 Medium Power

1.2.3 High Power

1.3 Global DC Drive Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global DC Drive Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global DC Drive Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global DC Drive Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global DC Drive Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global DC Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global DC Drive Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global DC Drive Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global DC Drive Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global DC Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America DC Drive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe DC Drive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific DC Drive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America DC Drive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa DC Drive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global DC Drive Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by DC Drive Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by DC Drive Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players DC Drive Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers DC Drive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 DC Drive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 DC Drive Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by DC Drive Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in DC Drive as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into DC Drive Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers DC Drive Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global DC Drive Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global DC Drive Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global DC Drive Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global DC Drive Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global DC Drive Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global DC Drive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global DC Drive Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global DC Drive Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global DC Drive Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global DC Drive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America DC Drive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America DC Drive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific DC Drive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific DC Drive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe DC Drive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe DC Drive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America DC Drive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America DC Drive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa DC Drive Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa DC Drive Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global DC Drive by Application

4.1 DC Drive Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil & Gas

4.1.2 Power Generation

4.1.3 Water & Wastewater

4.1.4 Metals & Mining

4.1.5 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

4.2 Global DC Drive Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global DC Drive Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global DC Drive Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions DC Drive Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America DC Drive by Application

4.5.2 Europe DC Drive by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific DC Drive by Application

4.5.4 Latin America DC Drive by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa DC Drive by Application 5 North America DC Drive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America DC Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America DC Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America DC Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America DC Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe DC Drive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe DC Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe DC Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe DC Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe DC Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific DC Drive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific DC Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific DC Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific DC Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific DC Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America DC Drive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America DC Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America DC Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America DC Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America DC Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa DC Drive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa DC Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa DC Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa DC Drive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa DC Drive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E DC Drive Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in DC Drive Business

10.1 Schneider Electric

10.1.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

10.1.2 Schneider Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Schneider Electric DC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Schneider Electric DC Drive Products Offered

10.1.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

10.2 ABB

10.2.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.2.2 ABB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 ABB DC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 ABB Recent Development

10.3 Siemens

10.3.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.3.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Siemens DC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Siemens DC Drive Products Offered

10.3.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.4 Parker

10.4.1 Parker Corporation Information

10.4.2 Parker Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Parker DC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Parker DC Drive Products Offered

10.4.5 Parker Recent Development

10.5 Kirloskar Electric

10.5.1 Kirloskar Electric Corporation Information

10.5.2 Kirloskar Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Kirloskar Electric DC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Kirloskar Electric DC Drive Products Offered

10.5.5 Kirloskar Electric Recent Development

10.6 Mitsubishi Electric

10.6.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

10.6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Mitsubishi Electric DC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Mitsubishi Electric DC Drive Products Offered

10.6.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development

10.7 Hitachi

10.7.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Hitachi DC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hitachi DC Drive Products Offered

10.7.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.8 Fuji Electric

10.8.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

10.8.2 Fuji Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Fuji Electric DC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Fuji Electric DC Drive Products Offered

10.8.5 Fuji Electric Recent Development

10.9 Anaheim Automation

10.9.1 Anaheim Automation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Anaheim Automation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Anaheim Automation DC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Anaheim Automation DC Drive Products Offered

10.9.5 Anaheim Automation Recent Development

10.10 Yaskawa

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 DC Drive Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Yaskawa DC Drive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Yaskawa Recent Development

10.11 Emerson Electric

10.11.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

10.11.2 Emerson Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Emerson Electric DC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Emerson Electric DC Drive Products Offered

10.11.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development

10.12 Danfoss

10.12.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

10.12.2 Danfoss Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Danfoss DC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Danfoss DC Drive Products Offered

10.12.5 Danfoss Recent Development

10.13 Crompton Greaves

10.13.1 Crompton Greaves Corporation Information

10.13.2 Crompton Greaves Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Crompton Greaves DC Drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Crompton Greaves DC Drive Products Offered

10.13.5 Crompton Greaves Recent Development 11 DC Drive Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 DC Drive Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 DC Drive Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

