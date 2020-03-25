Container Liner Market Revenue Growth Predicted by 2019-2027

The global Container Liner market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Container Liner market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Container Liner market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Container Liner market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Container Liner market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Container Liner market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Container Liner market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of container liner as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

A porter’s analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the container liner market. Porter’s analysis for the global container liner market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global container liner market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunity that are affecting the growth of the container liner market.

On the basis of material type, the container liner market has been segmented into polypropylene (PP), poly vinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), metalized films and others such as polystyrene (PS). Of these, PVC segment is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the global container liner market.

The product type considered in the container liner market study includes end fill, open top, top fill, and wide access. Of these, the end fill container liner segment accounts for the major share of the global container liner market.

The capacity considered in the container liner market study includes 20 foot, 30 foot and 40 foot. Of these, the 20 foot container liner segment accounts for the major share of the global container liner market.

On the basis of end-use, the global container liner market has been segmented into agriculture, chemical, building & construction, mining, food & beverages and pharmaceuticals. The food & beverages segment in the global container liner market is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the container liner market by region and provides the market outlook for 2019–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional container liner market for 2019–2027. The next section of the report highlights the container liner market by region and provides the market outlook for 2019–2027. The study investigates the regional year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the container liner market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region, and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional container liner market for 2019–2027.

To ascertain the market size in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key manufacturers of container liner and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value across the container liner market. In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by sizing up the current market, which formed the basis on how the container liner market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, downstream industry demand for container liner and the economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the container liner market and identify the right opportunities for players.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of container liner globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total container liner market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and exhaustive list of manufacturers in container liner market. Detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the container liner market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the container liner market.

The key manufacturers in the container liner market profiled in this report include– Greif, Inc., Thrace Plastics Holding and Commercial S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., Lc Packaging International B.V., Berry Global, Inc., United Bags, Inc., Display Pack, Inc., CDF Corporation, CorrPak Bulk Packaging Systems, LLC., Bulk Corp International, Emmbi Company, Ozerden Plastik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, Nier Systems Inc., Composite Containers Llc, and Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd. among others. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global container liner market during 2019-27.

Key Segments Covered in the Container Liner Market

By Material Type Polypropylene (PP) Poly vinyl chloride (PVC) Polyethylene (PE) Metalized Films Others (PS, etc.)

By Capacity 20 Foot 30 Foot 40 Foot

By Product Type End Fill Open Top Top Fill Wide Access

By End Use Agriculture Chemical Building & Construction Mining Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals



Key Regions Covered in the Container Liner Market

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Countries Australia & NZ Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of MEA

Japan

