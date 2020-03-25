Global Connected Logistics Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Restraints Forecast 2026

Global “Connected Logistics ” Market Research Study

The report evaluates the current state of the global “Connected Logistics ” market in terms of volume (X units), consumption, value (Mn/Bn), production and more. In addition, the study tracks the latest proceedings within the various market segments, end use industries, geographies, and regulatory landscape.

The report bifurcates the global “Connected Logistics ” market on the basis of product type. The multiple products covered in the report include:

Market Segmentation

The connected logistics market by service has been bifurcated into asset management, remote asset tracking, security, network management, data management. Further, the connected logistics market by end use industry has been bifurcated into freight management, food and beverage supply chain, healthcare, retail, warehouse management and others. The global connected logistics market by geography has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Global Connected Logistics Market: Scope of Study

The market report deals in the forecast of the connected logistics market in terms of revenue (USD billion) as well as the CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2027. The competitive profiling of the key players in the global connected logistics market has been comprehensively covered under the scope of the report. The key players in the connected logistics Market have been competitively profiled across the five broad geographic regions. This competitive landscape is inclusive of the various business strategies adopted by these major players and their recent developments in the field of connected logistics market. In order to provide a detailed insight into the market dynamics of global connected logistics Market, the drivers and restraints affecting the industry are included in the study. Market dynamics include market opportunity, drivers and restraints and an extensive analysis of these factors are included in the report. Furthermore, market attractiveness breakdown has also been provided in the report. Therefore, the report provides a comprehensive study of the global Connected logistics market and also offers the forecast of the market for the period from 2017-2025.

Global Connected Logistics Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players participating in the connected logistics market include Google Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (New York City, U.S.), Amazon Web Services Inc. (Seattle, U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Infosys Limited (Bangalore, India), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Dynatrace LLC (Waltham, U.S.), NETSUITE Inc. (San Mateo, U.S.), Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.), Freightgate Inc. (California, U.S.).

The market has been bifurcated as follows:

Connected Logistics Market, by Service

Asset Management

Remote Asset Tracking

Security

Network Management

Data Management

Connected Logistics Market, by End Use Industry

Freight Management

Food and Beverage Supply Chain

Healthcare

Retail

Warehouse Management

Others?

Connected Logistics Market, by Geography:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China(Including Taiwan) India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of America



