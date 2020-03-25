Digital Therapeutics Market Worth a CAGR of 19.9% by 2026 – Livongo Health,Medtronic, Omada Health, Pear Therapeutics

The global digital therapeutics market was valued at $2,238 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $9,640 million by 2026 with a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

Digital therapeutics provides evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. It is driven by software programs and devices to prevent, manage, or treat a medical condition. Digital therapeutics software application can be used independently or in combination with devices, medications, or any other therapies to provide patient care and health outcomes.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Digital Therapeutics market including: 2Morrow, Inc., Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.),Livongo Health, Inc.,Medtronic Plc., Omada Health, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health), Voluntis, Inc., elldoc, Inc.

These products incorporate advanced technology, best practices regarding the design, usability, clinical validation, and data security. These products are reviewed and approved by regulatory bodies before use. Furthermore, digital therapeutics empower patients, healthcare providers, and payers with intelligent and accessible tools for addressing a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven interventions.

Increase in adoption of smartphones and tablets coupled with healthcare apps, growth in need to control healthcare cost, and rise in incidence of chronic diseases drive the growth of the global digital therapeutics market. However, lack of awareness regarding digital therapeutics in developing countries and patient data privacy concerns restrain the market growth. The impact of the driving factors is expected to surpass that of the restraints. Hence, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2019 to 2026. On the contrary, emerging markets are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities for the market players in the future.

Digital Therapeutics Market by Product Type:

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Employer

Healthcare Provider

Others

Digital Therapeutics Market, by Application

Diabetes

Obesity

Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)

Central Nervous System (CNS) Disease

Respiratory Disease

Smoking Cessation

Gastrointestinal Disorder (GID)

Others

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Digital Therapeutics industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Major highlights of the report:

An all-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

The evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of the market value and volume in the past, present, and forecast years

Market share evaluation

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of the market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Digital Therapeutics Market, By Application

Chapter 5: Digital Therapeutics Market, By Product

Chapter 6: Digital Therapeutics Market, By Sales Channel

Chapter 7: Digital Therapeutics Market, By Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. 2Morrow, Inc.

8.2. Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.)

8.3. Livongo Health, Inc.

8.4. Medtronic Plc.

8.5. Omada Health, Inc.

8.6. Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

8.7. Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

8.8. Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)

8.9. Voluntis, Inc.

8.10. Welldoc, Inc.

