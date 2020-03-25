Cryogenic Equipment Market Segmentation, Trends, Demand, Future Outlook to 2027 By Key Players Linde, Air Liquide, Chart, PARKER HANNIFIN, INOX India, Wessington Cryogenics, Emerson Electric, Cryofab, Graham Partners, Cryo Pure

Cryogenic equipment are used in the production, storage as well as distribution of liquefied natural gas (LPG) and industrial gas. The cryotherapy is used in an effort to relieve muscle pain, sprains & swelling after soft tissue damage or surgery. It is also known as cold therapy which used at low temperature in medical therapy.

The cryogenic equipment market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the key driving factors such as rising population, rapid industrialization, increase global demand for energy and natural gas, growing need of respiratory healthcare due to increasing pollution, awareness related to respiratory disorder and others. In addition, various players in the emerging market have strong pipeline product and high potential which are anticipated to create several growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The global cryogenic equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, cryogen and end user. Based on products, the market is segmented as tank, valve, vaporizer, pump and others. On the basis of cryogen, the global cryogenic equipment Market is segmented into nitrogen, oxygen, argon and LNG.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cryogenic equipment Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cryogenic equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cryogenic equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cryogenic equipment market in these regions.

