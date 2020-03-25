Medical Power Supply Market In-Depth Profiling With Key Players and Recent Developments, Forecast Period: 2019-2027

Worldwide Medical Power Supply Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Medical Power Supply Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Medical Power Supply Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Medical Power Supply Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Medical Power Supply players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A medical power supply is a device used in an extensive range of medical applications. At times, they are combined with more significant power devices or equipment for power supply. Medical-grade power supplies are designed to meet the IEC60601 medical equipment safety standard. IEC60601-rated power supplies must have adequate and reliable isolation between the AC input to the power supply, the internal high voltage stages, and the DC output. .

The medical power supply market is a growing demand for medical equipment, which is smaller, more efficient, more cost-effective, reliable, and lighter is also affecting market growth. However, the downward economic spiral and unfavorable regulatory environment are restraining the growth of the medical power supply market. Moreover, the rising incidence of diseases, convenient access to medical treatment, and the availability of technical support for healthcare are driving the growth of this market. Also, the growing popularity of in-home patient care and the growth of the medical device market are creating opportunities in this market.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc

2. Delta Electronics, Inc.

3. Friwo Gerätebau GmbH

4. Globtek Inc.

5. Handy and Harman Ltd.

6. Inventus Power

7. Mean Well Enterprises Co., Ltd

8. Powerbox International AB

9. Synqor Inc.

10. Wall Industries, Inc.

The medical power supply market is segmented on the basis of current type, construction, application and power range. Based on current type the market is segmented as AC-DC power supply and DC-DC power supply. On the basis of construction the market is categorized as enclosed power supplies, open frame power supplies, external power supplies, u-bracket power supplies, configurable power supplies and encapsulated power supplies. On the basis of application the market is categorized as diagnostic & monitoring equipment, home medical equipment, surgical equipment and dental equipment. On the basis of power range the market is categorized as 200W and below, 201W-1000W, 1001W-3000W and 3001W and above.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in medical power supply market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The medical power supply market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting medical power supply market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the medical power supply market in these regions.

