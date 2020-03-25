POS Software Market is Thriving Worldwide with 2020 – AccuPOS Point of Sale, Clover Network, Dell , Honeywell International , Infor, Ingenico Group, Intuit Inc., Lightspeed, Shopkeep

The global POS software market accounted to US$ 12.23 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 42.5 Bn by 2027.

The POS Software Market report comprises of various segments linked to Technology industry and market with comprehensive research and analysis. Market research analysis and insights covered in this report are very considerate for the businesses to make better decisions, to develop better strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion of a particular product and thereby extending their reach towards the success.

Top Key Players POS Software Market: AccuPOS Point of Sale, Clover Network, Dell , Honeywell International , Infor, Ingenico Group, Intuit Inc., Lightspeed, Shopkeep, Vend Limited

Geographically, the POS software market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM. APAC led the POS software market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The region comprises the majority of the global population. It is a leading market for retailers, hospitality, healthcare firms, and fast food businesses. Further, it has several emerging countries that have been witnessing digital transformation at a rapid pace by progressively adopting digital payment solutions and plastic money. Aforesaid factors are expected to drive the growth of the POS software market in the APAC region.

Emergence of biometric POS and Mobile POS

In the era of continuous technological development, the POS software is expected to be introduced in new technologies for the benefit of diversified industries. Due to the rise in security concerns, the POS software is being adopted by varied markets. the development of authentication options for making payment through mobile POS is also gaining traction. This is expected to provide huge benefits to the companies providing this system and thus, positively impacting the POS software market.

Deployment Type Insights

The global POS software market by deployment type is segmented into on-premise and cloud. On-premise segment dominated the POS software market heavily and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. The on-premise POS software needs dedicated IT professionals in larger organizations and demands for the high upfront cost for hardware purchases. In addition, any updates and maintenance of software is handled by the buyer.

Component Insights

The global POS software market by component is segmented into software and services. The software segment dominated the POS software market heavily and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. POS software is widely used in retail and hospitality businesses.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

• Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

• Key factors driving the POS Software Market

• Key market trends cracking up the growth of the POS Software Market

• Challenges to market growth.

• Key vendors of POS Software Market

• Detailed SWOT analysis.

• Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global POS Software Market

• Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

• Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

• PEST analysis of the market in the five major region

