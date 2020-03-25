On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market 2020-2027 | To Register Tremendous Growth By Atlas Technology Group, BeMyEye Holdings Ltd, IBM Corporation, Market6, Inc., Retail Solutions, Retail Velocity, SAP SE

On-shelf availability solution market in global is expected to grow from US$ 2447.6 Mn in 2018 to US$ 6019.7 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 10.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The report presents the current market analysis scenario, future and future opportunities, revenue growth, prices and profitability. The proprietary data in this report is collected by Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and various customization options in the existing study.

The analysis of the global market for On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market until 2027 is an in-depth study of the Customer Trade Finance industry, which focuses on global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the global market for On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market with detailed market segmentation by product / application and by region. The global market for On-Shelf Availability Solutions Market is expected to experience strong Growth over the forecast period.

With the rapid growth of industrialization from the past few years, the demand for on-shelf availability solutions is also increasing. APAC is projected to be the fastest growing region on the back of the developing economies, steady growth, and rising adoption of innovative and advanced technologies. Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC are the major contributors to the growth of this region. The adoption of advanced and innovative technologies across the region is high. The deployment of on-shelf availability solutions has increased in Asian countries over the period owing to the investment as well as initiatives taken by the government for the development in the retail industry. Asia is referred as the growth engine of the global economy with countries such as China, India, Japan, and Singapore.

The retail industry in Asian economies is growing with an exponential rate. With the rising demand for consumer goods such as consumer electronics and home appliances, many manufacturing companies are making significant investment to expand in the Indian retail space. For instance, Walmart Investments Cooperative U. A. has invested approx. US$ 37.68 Mn in Wal-Mart India Pvt. Ltd. Furthermore, Max Hypermarket India partnered with Auchan Group, a French retail giant, to establish franchise hypermarket stores in India. Both retailing companies have planned to open 12–15 new stores annually throughout various states across India. The presence of consumer electronics manufacturers in China, South Korea, Taiwan, and others, is changing the scenario of the retail industry. Such a positive outlook of the retail industry in Asian countries is projected to upsurge the growth of retail stores, and therefore, installation of OSA solution is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. China holds the largest share in the APAC on-shelf availability solutions market.

Component Insights

The global on-shelf availability solution market by components was led by solution segment. Service segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

Deployment Insights

The global on-shelf availability solution market by deployment was led by cloud segment. On-premise segment held the second largest market in 2018 and is anticipated to increase its shares during the forecast period from 2019 – 2027.

