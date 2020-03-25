Spine Bone Stimulators Market Projected to Reach $724 million by 2022 – Aetna, Bioventus, DJO Global, elizur, IGEA, Medtronic, Orchid Medical, Orthofix, Ossatec Benelux

The spine bone stimulators market was valued at $562 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $724 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2016 to 2022.

Spine bone stimulators are used during a spinal fusion surgery along with spinal instrumentation (plates, rods, and screws) and bone grafts. Their main function is to enhance the bone’s healing process, which is essential for spinal fusion procedure, and are typically worn after this surgery. A bone stimulator, internal or external, is a small device that delivers low-voltage electrical currents directly to the spinal area where bone growth (spine fusion) is about to occur.

The spine bone stimulators market was valued at $562 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $724 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2016 to 2022. The market is driven by the increase in geriatric population, and rise in incidence of osteoporosis and arthritis. However, advent of bone growth-stimulating drugs, fixation instrumentation during fusion and non-union fractures, and high initial cost of these devices are expected to impede this market growth.

The report segments the spine bone stimulators market based on product type, surgery, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into non-invasive and invasive stimulators. By surgery type, it is divided into open spine surgery and minimally invasive spine surgery. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market has witnessed launch of various spine bone stimulators that are used for spinal fusion. For instance, the product range of Orthofix International NV for bone stimulation has stimulated the market growth. Next-generation bone growth stimulation products-Physio-Stim(R) and Spinal-Stim(R) have empowered the company to increase its market share in the total spine stimulation market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report offers an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations through 2014-2022 of the global spine bone stimulators market, which assist to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions and factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Quantitative analysis of the market from 2014 to 2022 is provided to showcase the financial scenario of the market.

The market conditions are comprehensively analyzed region- and country-wise.

