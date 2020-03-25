Powder Coating for Pipes Revolutionary Trends (2020-2026) by Industry Statistics | PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel NV, Seal for Life, Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc.

“

The Powder Coating for Pipes Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key Powder Coating for Pipes market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Powder Coating for Pipes report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Powder Coating for Pipes market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Powder Coating for Pipes specifications, and company profiles. The Powder Coating for Pipes study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Powder Coating for Pipes market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Powder Coating for Pipes industry over a defined period.

Powder coatings are completely different from ordinary coatings in that they exist as fine powders. Because no solvent is used, it is called powder coating. The main features of powder coatings are: harmless, high efficiency, resource saving and environmental protection. Among them, sintered epoxy powder coatings are widely used in anti-corrosion of internal and external walls of pipelines due to their excellent mechanical properties, excellent anti-corrosion performance, and good corrosion resistance against chemicals such as acid and alkali salts.

In 2019, the global Powder Coating for Pipes market size was US$ xx million and is forecast to US$ xx million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Powder Coating for Pipes.

The analysts authoring the report have closely studied key strategies adopted by top players of the global Powder Coating for Pipes market. The report includes SWOT, and other market analyses to provide a clear and deep understanding of important aspects of the global Powder Coating for Pipes market. Readers of the report can become informed about current and future trends of the global Powder Coating for Pipes market and how they will impact market growth during the forecast period.

The global market size is accurately estimated in terms of revenue as well as volume for each year of the forecast period. The report offers reliable price analysis by region, manufacturer, each type segment, and global price analysis for the period 2015-2020. Furthermore, it provides price analysis by each type segment and manufacturer for the period 2015-2025.

Geographic Segmentation

The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise Powder Coating for Pipes markets such as North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc. Key regions covered in the report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE

For the period 2015-2025, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Powder Coating for Pipes market. For the period 2015-2020, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by each application as well as type segment in terms of volume.

Manufacturers

The report includes comprehensive company profiling of leading and emerging companies competing in the global Powder Coating for Pipes market. It provides a detailed list of players operating at a global level. The players have been listed according to the type of products they offer in the global Powder Coating for Pipes market and other factors. As part of the company profiling, the analysts authoring the report has provided the market entry year of each player considered for the research study. The report also offers extensive price, volume sales, and revenue analysis by the manufacturer at the global level for the period 2015-2020.

By Type and Application Segments

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and type and application segments of the global Powder Coating for Pipes market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers revenue sales analysis and forecast of the global Powder Coating for Pipes market by each type segment for the period 2015-2025. It also offers volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Powder Coating for Pipes market by each type segment for the same period. Also, it provides volume sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of the global Powder Coating for Pipes market by each application segment for the same period.

This report includes the following manufacturers:

PPG Industries

Akzo Nobel NV

Seal for Life

Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc.

The 3M Company

Wasco Energy Group of Companies

Arkema S.A.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Shawcor Ltd.

Market Segment by Type

Thermoplastic Polymer Coatings

Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings

Concrete Coatings

Bituminous Coatings

Others

Market Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Chemical Processing

Infrastructure

Mining

Agriculture

Others

Research Methodology

To compile the detailed study of the global Powder Coating for Pipes market, a robust research methodology has been adopted that aids in determining the key insights and also evaluates the growth prospects of the Powder Coating for Pipes market. QY Research analysts have conducted in-depth primary and secondary research to obtain crucial insights into the Powder Coating for Pipes market. To carry out secondary research, the analysts have collected the information through company annual reports, journals, company press releases, and paid databases that were referred to gain and identify better opportunities in the global market.

Table of Content

Market Overview: This is the first section of the report that includes an overview of the scope of products offered in the global Powder Coating for Pipes market, segments by product and application, and market size.

Market Competition by Player: Here, the report shows how the competition in the global Powder Coating for Pipes market is growing or decreasing based on deep analysis of market concentrate rate, competitive situations and trends, expansions, merger and acquisition deals, and other subjects. It also shows how different companies are progressing in the global Powder Coating for Pipes market in terms of revenue, production, sales, and market share.

Company Profiles and Sales Data: This part of the report is very important as it gives statistical as well as other types of analysis of leading manufacturers in the global Powder Coating for Pipes market. It assesses each and every player studied in the report on the basis of the main business, gross margin, revenue, sales, price, competitors, manufacturing base, product specification, product application, and product category.

Market by Product: This section carefully analyzes all product segments of the global Powder Coating for Pipes market.

Market by Application: Here, various application segments of the global Powder Coating for Pipes market are taken into account for the research study.

Market Forecast: It starts with revenue forecast and then continues with sales, sales growth rate, and revenue growth rate forecasts of the global Powder Coating for Pipes market. The forecasts are also provided taking into consideration product, application, and regional segments of the global Powder Coating for Pipes market.

Upstream Raw Materials: This section includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing cost structure analysis, and key raw materials analysis of the global Powder Coating for Pipes market.

