Automotive Internet of Things Market Report 2020 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales Revenue, Business Strategies, Key Countries Analysis by Leading Players with Forecast to 2025
The global Automotive Internet of Things market size was 25200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 165000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 26.5% during 2018-2025.
This report studies the global Automotive Internet of Things market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Automotive Internet of Things market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
IoT aids in converting large volume of data into meaningful and actionable knowledge and aids in increasing transportation efficiency, automotive safety etc. Rising demand for improving driver’s comfort, safety of passenger, and others has led to increasing adoption of IoT in the automotive sector.
Various application of IoT in automotive include intelligent transportation systems, self-driving (autonomous) cars, smart fleet management etc. and increasing demand for these has led to growth of the market.Increasing deaths due to automotive collisions is a factor for rising adoption of IoT in the automotive industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Apple, Inc
AT&T Inc
Audi AG
Cisco Systems, Inc
Ford Motor Company
General Motors
Google Inc
Intel Corporation
International Business Machines Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
NXP Semiconductors N.V
Robert Bosch GmbH
Texas Instruments Inc
Thales Sa
Tomtom N.V
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
In-Vehicle Communication
Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication
Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communication
Market segment by Application, split into
Navigation
Telematics
Infotainment
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of Automotive Internet of Things in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-automotive-internet-of-things-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Internet of Things are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Automotive Internet of Things Manufacturers
Automotive Internet of Things Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Automotive Internet of Things Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive Internet of Things market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents
Global Automotive Internet of Things Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Automotive Internet of Things
1.1 Automotive Internet of Things Market Overview
1.1.1 Automotive Internet of Things Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Automotive Internet of Things Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Automotive Internet of Things Market by Type
1.3.1 In-Vehicle Communication
1.3.2 Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication
1.3.3 Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communication
1.4 Automotive Internet of Things Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Navigation
1.4.2 Telematics
1.4.3 Infotainment
Chapter Two: Global Automotive Internet of Things Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Automotive Internet of Things Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Apple, Inc
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Automot
Continued….
