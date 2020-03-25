Soybean Market 2020- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Soybean Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Soybean market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Soybean market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Soybean market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Soybean Market Research Report: Kerry, Fuji Oil Group, House Foods Group, The WhiteWave Foods, DowDuPont, CHS, Cargill, The Scoular, Archer-Daniels Midland Co.

Global Soybean Market by Type: Conventional, Organic

Global Soybean Market by Application: Food and Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Other

The Soybean market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Soybean market. In this chapter of the Soybean report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Soybean report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Soybean market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Soybean market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Soybean market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Soybean market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Soybean market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Soybean market?

Table of Contents

1 Soybean Market Overview

1.1 Soybean Product Overview

1.2 Soybean Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Conventional

1.2.2 Organic

1.3 Global Soybean Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Soybean Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Soybean Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Soybean Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Soybean Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Soybean Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Soybean Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Soybean Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Soybean Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Soybean Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Soybean Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Soybean Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Soybean Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Soybean Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Soybean Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Soybean Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Soybean Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Soybean Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Soybean Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Soybean Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Soybean Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Soybean Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Soybean Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Soybean as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Soybean Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Soybean Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Soybean Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Soybean Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Soybean Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Soybean Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Soybean Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Soybean Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Soybean Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Soybean Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Soybean Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Soybean Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Soybean Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Soybean Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Soybean Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Soybean Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Soybean Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Soybean Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Soybean Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Soybean Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Soybean Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Soybean Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Soybean by Application

4.1 Soybean Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food and Beverages

4.1.2 Personal Care

4.1.3 Pharmaceuticals

4.1.4 Animal Feed

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Soybean Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Soybean Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Soybean Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Soybean Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Soybean by Application

4.5.2 Europe Soybean by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Soybean by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Soybean by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Soybean by Application

5 North America Soybean Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Soybean Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Soybean Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Soybean Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Soybean Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Soybean Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Soybean Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Soybean Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Soybean Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Soybean Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Soybean Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Soybean Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Soybean Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Soybean Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Soybean Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Soybean Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Soybean Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Soybean Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Soybean Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Soybean Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Soybean Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Soybean Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Soybean Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Soybean Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Soybean Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Soybean Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Soybean Business

10.1 Kerry

10.1.1 Kerry Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kerry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Kerry Soybean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Kerry Soybean Products Offered

10.1.5 Kerry Recent Development

10.2 Fuji Oil Group

10.2.1 Fuji Oil Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Fuji Oil Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Fuji Oil Group Soybean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Fuji Oil Group Recent Development

10.3 House Foods Group

10.3.1 House Foods Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 House Foods Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 House Foods Group Soybean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 House Foods Group Soybean Products Offered

10.3.5 House Foods Group Recent Development

10.4 The WhiteWave Foods

10.4.1 The WhiteWave Foods Corporation Information

10.4.2 The WhiteWave Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 The WhiteWave Foods Soybean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 The WhiteWave Foods Soybean Products Offered

10.4.5 The WhiteWave Foods Recent Development

10.5 DowDuPont

10.5.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.5.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 DowDuPont Soybean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 DowDuPont Soybean Products Offered

10.5.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.6 CHS

10.6.1 CHS Corporation Information

10.6.2 CHS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 CHS Soybean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 CHS Soybean Products Offered

10.6.5 CHS Recent Development

10.7 Cargill

10.7.1 Cargill Corporation Information

10.7.2 Cargill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Cargill Soybean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Cargill Soybean Products Offered

10.7.5 Cargill Recent Development

10.8 The Scoular

10.8.1 The Scoular Corporation Information

10.8.2 The Scoular Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 The Scoular Soybean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 The Scoular Soybean Products Offered

10.8.5 The Scoular Recent Development

10.9 Archer-Daniels Midland Co.

10.9.1 Archer-Daniels Midland Co. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Archer-Daniels Midland Co. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Archer-Daniels Midland Co. Soybean Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Archer-Daniels Midland Co. Soybean Products Offered

10.9.5 Archer-Daniels Midland Co. Recent Development

11 Soybean Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Soybean Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Soybean Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

