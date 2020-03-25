Infrastructure Managed Services Market: Global Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Overview:

Over the past few years, the daily operations of break-fix and troubleshooting of servers & networks are being outsourced to reduce their attention over IT, thereby allowing the expertise of IT service players. An increase in the adoption of digital transformation with cloud, mobility, and others has led to infrastructure modernization, and the need to keep up with the latest technical enhancements has led organizations to opt for infrastructure managed services. Furthermore, the enhancement of cost-effectiveness of IT hardware & equipment and reduced downtime pertaining to errors or issues are encouraging the organizations to opt for MSPs.

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis:

The global infrastructure managed services market revenue is estimated to be $164.57 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $277.61 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.02% during the forecast period 2018–2023. The services include managed security services, managed network services, managed data center services, managed mobility services, and managed unified communications services. The managed mobility services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to realize the benefits of outsourcing and maximize the efficiency of existing IT infrastructure.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/9854

The adoption of infrastructure managed services is the highest in North America owing to the early adoption of technology and optimization of service processes. The cloud deployment mode offers enterprises to opt for IaaS on a subscription basis rather than incurring costs on hardware and infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region holds a huge potential for MSPs and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2023.

The organization size includes large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises will hold a significant market share in 2018, and SMEs are expected to grow at higher CAGR. The cloud migration of SMEs is comparatively easier than large enterprises. The increasing cybersecurity threats and subscription model of IaaS from cloud managed service providers are expected to gain traction to prefer managed services over in-house professionals among SMEs.

The industry verticals include BFSI, manufacturing, telecom & IT, government, healthcare & life sciences, consumer goods & retail, and others. The infrastructure managed services market is dominated by North America. OEMs and product companies are also competing in the market along with pure-play IT services companies. BFSI, manufacturing, and telecom & IT are the major contributors to the infrastructure managed services market.

Regions Analysis:

The countries covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America. The countries covered are US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Sweden, Spain, China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Africa (RSA), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Brazil, and Mexico.

Make an Inquiry before Buying: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/9854/Single

Benefits and Vendors

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, which include financial health, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, strategies, and views; and competitive landscape. The emergence of technologies such as mobility, IoT, AI, and automation are expected to impact the IT infrastructure in the market and embrace IT infrastructure modernization. Companies profiled in the report are Accenture, TCS, Cisco, HCL, Wipro, DEV IT, TIG, Experis IT, i2k2 Networks, and Inspira.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “Infrastructure Managed Services” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for companies to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Request for Report Discount: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/9854