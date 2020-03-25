Legal Marijuana Market Current Overview by Trending Technologies, Company Overview and Recent Developments – Global Forecast 2027

The New Report “Legal Marijuana Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Marijuana is generally available in the dried leaves, flowers, stems, and seeds from the Cannabis sativa or Cannabis indica plant. The plant contains the chemical THC and other similar compounds that are mind-altering. The THC and CBD are main cannabinoids that are having some medicinal properties. The FDA has approved drugs containing THC. These drugs treat nausea provoked by chemotherapy and increase appetite in patients who have severe weight loss from AIDS. It treats two forms of severe childhood epilepsy.

The Legal Marijuana market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising legalization of marijuana in various countries, besides rising application of cannabis in medical product for treating cancer, arthritis and neurological disorders. Moreover, rising disease burden of chronic pain and need for effective pain management remedies on the global scale is expected to amplify the demand for legal cannabis market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Canopy Growth Corporation, 2. Aurora Cannabis Inc., 3. Medmen, 4. Terra Tech Corp, 5. Aphria Inc., 6. Vivo Cannabis Inc., 7. Chronos Group Inc., 8. Medical Marijuana, Inc, 9. Stenocare, 10. Tikun Olam

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Legal Marijuana Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global LEGAL MARIJUANA are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading LEGAL MARIJUANA Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Legal Marijuana market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and compound. Based on type, the market is segmented into Flower, Concentrates, Oil and Tinctures. Based on application, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, cosmeceuticals/plastic surgery, dental, and others. On the basis of application the market is segmented into medical and recreational. Based oncompound, the market is segmented into Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant, Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant and Balanced THC and CBD.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Legal Marijuana market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Legal Marijuana market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Legal Marijuana Market Size

2.2 Legal Marijuana Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Legal Marijuana Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Legal Marijuana Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Legal Marijuana Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Legal Marijuana Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Legal Marijuana Sales by Product

4.2 Global Legal Marijuana Revenue by Product

4.3 Legal Marijuana Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Legal Marijuana Breakdown Data by End User

